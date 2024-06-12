Foreigner and Styx Announce Their Tour Companion Album

(ABC) "Cold As Ice," "Too Much Time On My Hands," "Juke Box Hero," "Renegade" and more! Nothing sounds more like the soundtrack of summer than STYX's and FOREIGNER's biggest hits. Recently announced as inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, FOREIGNER hits the road in June co-headlining the "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" trek with STYX and special guest John Waite. Adding to the excitement, STYX and FOREIGNER announce RENEGADES & JUKE BOX HEROES, a very special limited-edition companion album, available exclusively at tour stops starting at today's tour launch in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena, and at select retail on July 12.

This must-have collector's album, available as a picture disc or in elegant silver vinyl, features both bands' greatest hits and was mastered for vinyl by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound with lacquers cut by Joe Nino-Hernes. Tracks include FOREIGNER's most beloved hits including "Feels Like The First Time," "Cold As Ice", and the worldwide #1 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is," alongside STYX massive hits "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)," "Come Sail Away" and "Renegade," and more.

Just 1,000 copies of the picture disc and only 5,000 individually numbered copies of the silver edition are available. With many tour dates already selling out, demand is sure to be high. When they are gone, they're gone for good! A 13-track CD featuring all three artists and including the vinyl tracks is also available. The songs are available on all digital outlets. The picture disc will be available on FOREIGNER'S and STYX's websites, and the silver edition will be available on Amazon on July 12.

The "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" tour launches today in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena. John Waite's #1 songs, "Missing You" and "When I See You Smile" will help ensure a summer evening of feel-good anthems.

Related Stories

Mick Jones Trilled Foreigner Will Be Inducted Into Rock Hall

Ozzy Osbourne and Foreigner Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2024

Why Lou Gramm Quit Foreigner

Foreigner Tap Loverboy and Lita Ford For New Farewell Tour Leg

News > Foreigner