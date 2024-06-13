Singled Out: Karen Lawrence's True Love

Karen Lawrence recently released her new album "The Blues Is Back" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track "True Love". Here is the story:

The verses of True Love were written in the 90's. It was a folkie blues song in D tuning. In 2002 I wrote a second version, adding a sweet chorus but it was still pretty folkie.

In 2009 I found an old cassette tape of mine from 1977 and fondly remembered this incomplete tune with it's cool little guitar riff. So I finished out the acoustic instrumental then laid the lyric and melody of True Love over it. This new version became my ode to mortality and dear to my heart.

When I met and began working with my co-producer Tony Saracene in 2019 I gave him a compilation of my favorite unreleased tunes.I was out of town when he texted me "Check your email. I did True Love. I copied your arrangement exactly!" I was stunned and appalled! I didn't want anyone messin' with my beloved song! I was sure I would hate it!

I hesitated to listen to it, believing this could possibly end our new working relationship-but finally after pacing the floor in circles I hit play. I loved it immediately! Not only had he captured everything he'd added his incredible guitar work to make an even stronger, more expressive song. By the way, he played ALL the instruments on this track! All I did was sing!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

