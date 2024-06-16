Punk Rock Veterans Down By Law 'Stand Up, Stand Down'

(Glass Onyon) Punk rock veterans Down By Law (DBL) are back with a vengeance, announcing the release of their electrifying new single "Stand Up, Stand Down," a powerful track from their highly anticipated album Crazy Days, set to drop later this summer. DBL frontman, the legendary Dave Smalley, along with longtime guitarist Sam Williams, return to the forefront with renewed passion, delivering a set of studio recordings that promise to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers to the punk scene. With a career spanning over 30 years, DBL have consistently delivered high-energy, thought-provoking music, and Crazy Days will be no exception.

Known for their influential role in shaping modern punk rock, DBL has been a force to be reckoned with since their inception. Over the decades, they've built a legacy of raw, unfiltered punk anthems that resonate with authenticity and passion. Crazy Days encapsulates the band's rich history and experiences, offering a sonic journey that reflects their storied past and enduring spirit.

While Smalley's vocals and Williams's riffs have been a staple of the band's sound, drummer Matt Morris adds fresh energy to the lineup with dynamic drumming that brings a new dimension to DBL's signature style. Together, they deliver 12 original tracks that are pure, superpowered modern punk rock, brimming with both energy and depth. Just check out the first single from the album "Stand Up, Stand Down," which has been released to all digital music outlets today!

"The Down By Law musical journey has been so varied and musically diverse over the years, and this one is perhaps DBL's best example of that. Sam Williams just killed it on this album, from truly advanced songwriting to his always insane guitar playing," said singer Dave Smalley, "Add in some truly remarkable drumming from Matt Morris, and honestly this is a personal kind of album, for anyone who loves diverse punk rock!"

Watch for Crazy Days to arrive in both CD and vinyl July 12, anywhere fine music is sold!

Related Stories

Down By Law Share New Song 'Demin & Leather'

News > Down By Law