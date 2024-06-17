Van Halen Has A Wealth of Unreleased Material Says Anthony

Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony says that there is "probably miles" of unleased tracks from the band, but he not hopeful that that it will ever see the light of day so fans can hear it.

Anthony was asked by Ultimate-Guitar.com, ": To the best of your knowledge, how many unreleased Van Halen songs are there from when Dave was in the band? Because if you read old interviews with Dave or Eddie, they mention titles of songs that were never released."

He responded, "There were quite a few songs that I was a part of and worked on and written, even a couple of things before the first Van Halen record and the early part of Van Halen that they actually restructured and used on the A Different Kind Of Truth album that they put out. Songs like 'She's The Woman,' that's the only thing that comes to mind.

"There were songs that were basically written way back in the early days when Dave, Eddie, Alex, and myself were together that they ended up using on that. But, God, I can't recall. There's probably miles of stuff. I mean, you've probably seen pictures of all the boxes of the tapes and everything [in Eddie's studio]. Which is miles of stuff.

"Every time that we went into the studio, whether it was Donn Landee or whoever was engineering for us, we had him press record. We recorded everything, every idea that we had. And there's stuff in there that...

"I hope Wolfgang goes through some of it because I'm sure there's a lot of stuff that Eddie did on his own, too, that might be kind of interesting to listen to also. But there's tons of stuff that we'll probably never see. Or hear."

Related Stories

Van Halen Stream 1991 Dallas Performance Of Top Of The World

Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands

David Lee Roth Dials Up A Cover Of Classic 80s Hit

Alex Van Halen Quits Music? Michael Anthony Reacts

News > Van Halen