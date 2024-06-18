Four Year Strong Stream New Single 'Aftermath - afterthought'

(BPM) Four Year Strong are streaming their new single "aftermath/afterthought". The track comes from their forthcoming album analysis paralysis, which is set to be released on August 9th.

The band recently kicked off their summer North American tour with A Day To Remember and The Story So Far. They'll also be performing at this year's Four Chord Music Festival and When We Were Young Festival.

When it was time for Four Year Strong to prep what would become their sixth album, analysis paralysis, they were truly, finally, stumped. Vocalist/guitarists Dan O'Connor and Alan Day showed up to producer Will Putney's studio on day one of recording without a single finished song, in stark contrast to the 40-some ideas they brought to the table for 2020's Brain Pain.

The two spent those early days in a bedroom at Putney's house talking about, and listening to, music, desperate for a spark of inspiration. They found it by looking back: at what made Brain Pain a success and even the genesis of Four Year Strong as a band as they rode their trademark sound - pop-punk energy, dexterous riffage and caustic hardcore spirit - to the top of the underground in the late aughts. Within a month, they'd completed nearly 80% of the album, like the ominous, metal-meets-industrial "aftermath / afterthought." They melded combustible hardcore rhythms with '90s alt-rock melodic bliss ("uncooked"), dabbled in rough-around-the-edges reggae ("out of touch") and swerved between vibe-heavy synths and thunderous breakdowns ("STFIL").

The result is an album that expands their classic sound in exciting ways - but through it all, it's unmistakably them: O'Connor and Day's distinctive vocals atop the airtight rhythm section prowess drummer Jake Massucco and bassist Joe Weiss provide. This deep into their career, there's really nothing that doesn't sound like Four Year Strong with these four involved.

Upcoming Tour Dates w/A Day To Remember, The Story So Far:

6/18 - Mississauga, ON @ The Theater at Great Canadian Resort

6/21 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

6/23 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

6/25 - Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

6/26 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

6/28 - Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs

6/29 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Health Care Amphitheatre

6/30 - Gilford, NH @ Bank NH Pavilion

7/2 - Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

7/3 - Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater

7/5 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/6 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

7/7 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

7/9 - Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

7/10 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

7/12 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

7/14 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU

7/15 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

7/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ KIA Forum

7/19 - Fresno, CA @ Sellant Arena

7/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/22 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/24 - La Vista, NE (Omaha) @ The Astro Amphitheater

7/25 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

7/28 - Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

Upcoming Festival Dates:

6/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

10/19 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Music Festival

10/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Music Festival

