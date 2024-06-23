Joe Bonamassa Delivers Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra

(Noble) Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa announces the release of his latest live album and film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra, out now via his own J&R Adventures label. This stunning collection captures Bonamassa's monumental performance at the legendary Hollywood Bowl, where he was joined by a 40-piece orchestra to deliver an unforgettable musical experience.

Accompanying this release is the album's latest music video, "Prisoner," which he also covered on 2011's Dust Bowl album. "Prisoner" was famously recorded by Barbara Streisand back in 1978 for the cinematic film "Eyes Of Laura Mars." This slow-burn ballad is a poignant showcase of Joe's emotional depth and technical brilliance. Listen to the full live performance recorded with a 40-piece orchestra on all major platforms NOW.

Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra has garnered widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike. "Playing the Hollywood Bowl was another milestone for Joe Bonamassa's illustrious career, and he did it in style," praises Classic Rock Magazine.

The album has been hailed as "another example of the high standard of performance that comes as a guarantee with every new Bonamassa live release," by Blues In Britain, and described as "one of the best modern-day live albums of all time" by Blues Matters, who further celebrated the project by calling it "a spine-tingling, curtain-raiser for what was to be an unforgettable evening." Record Collector Magazine awarded the album 5 stars, stating, "The setting is impressive. The performance is flawless. What more do you need?"

Powerplay Magazine echoes these sentiments with a perfect 10/10 rating, declaring, "Hollywood Bowl may be his finest achievement," and adding, "At this point in his career, Joe can seemingly do no wrong." Fireworks Magazine adds, "This is one of the best, if not the best things Bonamassa has ever done." The meticulous orchestration and flawless execution have made this album a career-defining release. All Music lauds, "Bonamassa has captured lightning in a bottle with Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra," and notes, "It is a truly spectacular listen."

Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra showcases Bonamassa's virtuosic blend of blues and rock but also elevates fan-favourite tracks with grandiose orchestral arrangements by some of Hollywood's finest - David Campbell, Trevor Rabin, and Jeff Bova. "Very few gigs represent my journey in music more than the Hollywood Bowl. I moved to Los Angeles in 2003 in search of opportunity and cheaper rent than New York City. My first gig at The Mint was attended by 5 of my friends and that's all. We have played The Greek Theatre many times since, but the Bowl has always been a dream. The orchestra and the sheer scale of the event and venue is something I will never forget. I am so grateful that we filmed this special event in my life," reminisces Bonamassa.

Following his standout performance supporting The Rolling Stones at Lumen Field, Bonamassa is gearing up for his eagerly awaited tour this summer. Beginning July 17th in Selbyville, DE, Joe will be playing a set of three shows back to back, including the Great South Bay Music Fest in East Patchogue, NY and the Maine Savings Amphitheatre in Bangor, ME. The eagerly awaited "Blues Deluxe Tour" starts in Albuquerque, NM on August 2nd through the end of the month culminating in an unforgettable two-night performance in Hampton Beach, NH, on August 30th and 31st. This tour celebrates Bonamassa's seminal albums Blues Deluxe and its chart-topping successor, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, which earned him his 27th #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, besting his own record for most #1s ever on the chart.

These 20 special performances will showcase an electrifying mix of Bonamassa's classics and deep tracks live for the first time, alongside a band of world-class musicians.

U.S. SUMMER 2024 - BLUES DELUXE TOUR

July 17 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion *

July 18 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival*

July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*

August 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino

August 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

August 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center

August 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

August 10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall

August 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

August 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

August 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza

August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

August 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

August 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

August 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

August 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium Theatre

August 27 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

August 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent

August 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

August 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

September 15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brew Festival *

*Not part of the Blues Deluxe Tour

U.S. FALL TOUR

October 28 - Santa Barbara, CA - The Granada Theatre

October 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

November 1 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

November 3 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater

November 5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre

November 7 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

November 8 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Convention Center

November 9 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre

November 12 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

November 13 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center

November 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

November 17 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic Center

November 19 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

November 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons Hall

November 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

November 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

November 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts Center

November 27 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

November 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre

November 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center

