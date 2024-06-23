The Used Stream New B-Sides Album 'Medz'

(Big Picture Media) The Used have released their new deluxe b-side album MEDZ via Big Noise. The new EP offers seven new, never-before-heard singles from The Used from the Toxic Positivity writing sessions with John Feldmann in 2022 and 2023.

The new tracks, including focus track "Terrified", take the sound that has been synonymous with The Used throughout their storied career and elevate it with the same edge found in recently released singles "MEDZ", "People Are Vomit", and "F*** You". Stream it here.

The Used is hitting the road this summer and fall on two headlining tours. The Used just kicked off their summer headlining tour joined by special guests Story Of The Year and Amira Elfeky, and come the fall, they'll be hitting the road with Plain White T's and Ruae.

MEDZ Tracklist:

1. MEDZ

2. F*** You

3. People Are Vomit

4. Sisyphus

5. Depression Personified

6. Terrified

7. Before I Leave

8. Take Yourself Out

9. Tell Me

10. Pain is My Therapy

Upcoming The Used U.S. Tour Dates

June 23 - Franklin, WI - Phase Fest*

June 24 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe#

June 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater#

June 28 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live#

June 29 - Cleveland, OH - The Masonic Temple#

June 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE#

July 2 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre#

July 3 - Portland, ME - State Theatre Portland#

July 5 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS^

July 6 - St. Catharines, ON - Born and Raised Fest*

July 9 - Baltimore, MD - Power Plant Live#

July 10 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom#

July 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage#

July 13 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa#

September 20 - St. Louis, MO - Armory STL+

September 21 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall+

September 23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre+

September 25 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theater+

September 26 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City+

September 28 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore+

September 29 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works+

October 1 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern+

October 2 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center - Tampa+

October 4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution+

October 5 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheater+

October 7 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues+

* Festival appearance

# The Used w/ Story Of The Year and Amira Elfeky

^ The Used w/ Amira Elfeky

+ with Plain White T's

