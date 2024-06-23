Twenty One Pilots Reveal Final Clancy Video 'Paladin Strait'

(Elektra) Twenty One Pilots have shared the highly anticipated official music video for "Paladin Strait," the closing track from their celebrated new LP, Clancy. Directed by Jensen Noen, the cinematic and stunning video is an artistic statement in and of itself, and notably marks the thirteenth and final music video to be released from Clancy. The scale of the visual is colossal as the band closes out their multi-album conceptual arc and draws fans into their immersive world for one last time.

Just one month ago Twenty One Pilots shook the world with the massive global impact of Clancy, which posted the biggest week for any Rock album in 2024. The collection opened in the U.S. with 143,000 units in its first week, an extraordinary achievement for the Columbus, OH band of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun who moved over 113,000 copies of Clancy in pure album sales, landing them the top spot on Billboard's: Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Vinyl Albums, and Indie Store Album Sales charts.

Clancy also commanded the #2 spot on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts, and soared to #3 on the Billboard 200 marking the highest debut this week and the duo's fourth consecutive Top 3 debut on the tally.

A true global phenomenon amassing over 100 million streams worldwide in its first week, Clancy earned Twenty One Pilots Top 3 chart debuts in the U.K., Canada, New Zealand, Belgium, The Netherlands, Ireland, and Austria, with #1 debuts in Australia, Germany, and Scotland.

