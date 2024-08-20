Twenty One Pilots Take 'The Craving' To No. 1

(Elektra) Twenty One Pilots continue to demonstrate their unparalleled influence with the ongoing success of their single, "The Craving," which has climbed to #1 on the Alternative charts. This milestone marks their 12th #1 hit, the second-highest total in the history of the Alternative chart.

Released in May, Clancy, their highly anticipated album, has shattered records, delivering the biggest debut of any rock album in 2024. Clancy debuted with an impressive 143,000 units sold in its first week in the U.S., including over 113,000 in pure album sales, earning top honors on Billboard's Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Vinyl Albums, and Indie Store Album Sales charts. Globally, Clancy has made a profound impact, amassing over 100 million streams in its first week and topping charts around the world.

Co-produced by Tyler Joseph and Paul Meany, Clancy marks the final chapter in a multi-album, nearly decade-long narrative that began with the band's 2015 multi-platinum breakthrough, Blurryface. The album features standout tracks like "The Craving," "Backslide," "Next Semester," and "Overcompensate," the latter of which also reached #1 on the Alternative charts.

Last Thursday, the band kicked off their biggest global headline tour ever-The Clancy World Tour-with an electrifying sold-out show at Denver's Ball Arena. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will traverse North America through the fall, followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Supporting the North American leg is New Zealand alt-pop duo Balu Brigada.

Furthermore, the RIAA has awarded Twenty One Pilots 20 new Platinum and Gold certifications for songs and albums from their catalog, including: "Stressed Out" - 13x Platinum, "Heathens" - 11x Platinum, "Ride" - 9x Platinum, Blurryface - 6x Platinum, "Tear In My Heart" - 3x Platinum, "Car Radio" - 3x Platinum, "Holding On To You" - 2x Platinum, "Lane Boy" - 2x Platinum, "Heavydirtysoul" - 2x Platinum, "House of Gold" - 2x Platinum, "Goner" - Platinum, "Hometown" - Platinum, "Message Man" - Platinum, "We Don't Believe What's On TV" - Platinum, "Polarize" - Platinum, "Doubt" - Platinum, "Ode To Sleep" - Platinum, "Guns For Hands" - Platinum, "Levitate" - Gold, and "Morph" - Gold.

With 37 billion streams worldwide and over four million tickets sold across global headline tours, the Columbus, OH-based duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have firmly established themselves as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century, redefining the sound of a generation.

Twenty One Pilots

The Clancy World Tour

August 15, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena

August 16, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena

August 18, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

August 21, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center

August 22, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 24, 2024 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

August 25, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

August 27, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome

August 28, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome

August 30, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

August 31, 2024 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 3, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center

September 4, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center

September 6, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

September 7, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

September 10, 2024 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

September 11, 2024 Orlando, FL Kia Center

September 13, 2024 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

September 14, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

September 15, 2024 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

September 17, 2024 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

September 18, 2024 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

September 20, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden

September 21, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden

September 25, 2024 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

September 27, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

September 28, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 29, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

October 1, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center

October 2, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center

October 4, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

October 5, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

October 6, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

October 8, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 9, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

October 10, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

October 12, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

November 17, 2024 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena

November 19, 2024 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

November 21, 2024 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre

November 24, 2024 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena

January 16, 2025 Bogotá, CO Coliseo MedPlus

January 19, 2025 Santiago, CL Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

January 22, 2025 Curitiba, BR Pedreira Paulo Leminski

January 24, 2025 Rio De Janeiro, BR Farmasi Arena

January 26, 2025 São Paulo, BR Allianz Parque

January 29, 2025 Buenos Aires, AR Movistar Arena

February 20, 2025 Mexico City, MX Foro Sol

February 22, 2025 Guadalajara, MX Estadio 3 de Marzo

February 24, 2025 Monterrey, MX Estadio Banorte

April 7, 2025 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena

April 8, 2025 Berlin, DE Uber Arena

April 9, 2025 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena

April 12, 2025 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

April 13, 2025 Vienna, AT Wiener Stadthalle

April 16, 2025 Zürich, CH Hallenstadion

April 17, 2025 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena

April 21, 2025 Madrid, ES WiZink Center

April 22, 2025 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

April 24, 2025 Lyon, FR LDLC Arena

April 27, 2025 Munich, DE Olympiahalle

April 28, 2025 Milan, IT Forum

April 30, 2025 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

May 1, 2025 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

May 2, 2025 Paris, FR Accor Arena

May 5, 2025 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

May 6, 2025 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

May 8, 2025 Belfast, UK SSE Arena Belfast

May 9, 2025 Dublin, IE 3Arena

May 11, 2025 Manchester, UK AO Arena

May 13, 2025 London, UK The O2

May 14, 2025 London, UK The O2

