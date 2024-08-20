Twenty One Pilots Take 'The Craving' To No. 1

(Elektra) Twenty One Pilots continue to demonstrate their unparalleled influence with the ongoing success of their single, "The Craving," which has climbed to #1 on the Alternative charts. This milestone marks their 12th #1 hit, the second-highest total in the history of the Alternative chart.
Released in May, Clancy, their highly anticipated album, has shattered records, delivering the biggest debut of any rock album in 2024. Clancy debuted with an impressive 143,000 units sold in its first week in the U.S., including over 113,000 in pure album sales, earning top honors on Billboard's Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Vinyl Albums, and Indie Store Album Sales charts. Globally, Clancy has made a profound impact, amassing over 100 million streams in its first week and topping charts around the world.
Co-produced by Tyler Joseph and Paul Meany, Clancy marks the final chapter in a multi-album, nearly decade-long narrative that began with the band's 2015 multi-platinum breakthrough, Blurryface. The album features standout tracks like "The Craving," "Backslide," "Next Semester," and "Overcompensate," the latter of which also reached #1 on the Alternative charts.
Last Thursday, the band kicked off their biggest global headline tour ever-The Clancy World Tour-with an electrifying sold-out show at Denver's Ball Arena. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will traverse North America through the fall, followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Supporting the North American leg is New Zealand alt-pop duo Balu Brigada.
Furthermore, the RIAA has awarded Twenty One Pilots 20 new Platinum and Gold certifications for songs and albums from their catalog, including: "Stressed Out" - 13x Platinum, "Heathens" - 11x Platinum, "Ride" - 9x Platinum, Blurryface - 6x Platinum, "Tear In My Heart" - 3x Platinum, "Car Radio" - 3x Platinum, "Holding On To You" - 2x Platinum, "Lane Boy" - 2x Platinum, "Heavydirtysoul" - 2x Platinum, "House of Gold" - 2x Platinum, "Goner" - Platinum, "Hometown" - Platinum, "Message Man" - Platinum, "We Don't Believe What's On TV" - Platinum, "Polarize" - Platinum, "Doubt" - Platinum, "Ode To Sleep" - Platinum, "Guns For Hands" - Platinum, "Levitate" - Gold, and "Morph" - Gold.
With 37 billion streams worldwide and over four million tickets sold across global headline tours, the Columbus, OH-based duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have firmly established themselves as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century, redefining the sound of a generation.
Twenty One Pilots
The Clancy World Tour
August 15, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena
August 16, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena
August 18, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
August 21, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center
August 22, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 24, 2024 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
August 25, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
August 27, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome
August 28, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome
August 30, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
August 31, 2024 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
September 3, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center
September 4, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center
September 6, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
September 7, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
September 10, 2024 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
September 11, 2024 Orlando, FL Kia Center
September 13, 2024 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
September 14, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
September 15, 2024 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
September 17, 2024 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
September 18, 2024 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
September 20, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden
September 21, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden
September 25, 2024 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
September 27, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
September 28, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 29, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
October 1, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center
October 2, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center
October 4, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
October 5, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
October 6, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
October 8, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 9, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
October 10, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
October 12, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
November 17, 2024 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena
November 19, 2024 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena
November 21, 2024 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre
November 24, 2024 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena
January 16, 2025 Bogotá, CO Coliseo MedPlus
January 19, 2025 Santiago, CL Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
January 22, 2025 Curitiba, BR Pedreira Paulo Leminski
January 24, 2025 Rio De Janeiro, BR Farmasi Arena
January 26, 2025 São Paulo, BR Allianz Parque
January 29, 2025 Buenos Aires, AR Movistar Arena
February 20, 2025 Mexico City, MX Foro Sol
February 22, 2025 Guadalajara, MX Estadio 3 de Marzo
February 24, 2025 Monterrey, MX Estadio Banorte
April 7, 2025 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena
April 8, 2025 Berlin, DE Uber Arena
April 9, 2025 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena
April 12, 2025 Prague, CZ O2 Arena
April 13, 2025 Vienna, AT Wiener Stadthalle
April 16, 2025 Zürich, CH Hallenstadion
April 17, 2025 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena
April 21, 2025 Madrid, ES WiZink Center
April 22, 2025 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
April 24, 2025 Lyon, FR LDLC Arena
April 27, 2025 Munich, DE Olympiahalle
April 28, 2025 Milan, IT Forum
April 30, 2025 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
May 1, 2025 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
May 2, 2025 Paris, FR Accor Arena
May 5, 2025 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena
May 6, 2025 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
May 8, 2025 Belfast, UK SSE Arena Belfast
May 9, 2025 Dublin, IE 3Arena
May 11, 2025 Manchester, UK AO Arena
May 13, 2025 London, UK The O2
May 14, 2025 London, UK The O2
