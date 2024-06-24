Gibson Custom Announces Jeff Beck Limited-Edition Sunburst Les Paul

(Prime PR) Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to introduce the Jeff Beck "Yardburst" 1959 Les Paul Standard from Gibson Custom. In honor of Gibson's 130th anniversary, only 130 of these exceptional guitars handmade by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville, TN, are a part of this remarkable limited run, artfully aged to match the original by the Murphy Lab in the highly coveted Dark Cherry Sunburst finish. For more information, visit: www.gibson.com.

"Jeff was enormously proud to have owned the original of this guitar," says Sandra Beck. "He was aware and fully supportive of the amazing job and love that Gibson Custom provided to create this instrument and would have hoped that this guitar will give hours of pleasure to those who play it."

Jeff Beck is considered one of the best guitarists in history, capable of playing virtually anything in his own unique, soulful style. Jeff Beck got his start playing in the Yardbirds, making groundbreaking music on a '59 Les Paul Standard. The "YardBurst" is a faithful recreation of this legendary guitar, complete with its unique and instantly identifiable traits, such as the classic white bobbin humbuckers and black single-ply pickguard. An aged Lifton hardshell guitar case and a selection of case candy commemorating the life of the legend that is Jeff Beck are also included. Only 130 of these exceptional recreations were handmade by Gibson Custom and artfully aged to match the original as it appeared during Jeff's Yardbird days by the Murphy Lab.

"Jeff was a trailblazer, the guitar hero of our guitar heroes and admired by his contemporaries," says Cesar Gueikian, CEO of Gibson. "Jeff played an instrumental role in the cultural significance of the Gibson Les Paul early in his career during the Yardbursts' era. Just like Jeff was influenced by Les Paul, he influenced many iconic musicians to create their art with a Gibson Les Paul. We are proud to pay tribute to Jeff."

"Working on this project has been an absolute honor and we are thankful for the trust and support shown by Jeff Beck, as well as his friends and family," says Lee Bartram, Head of Commercial and Marketing EMEA at Gibson. "The original guitar is very special, full of history and stories from a pivotal era in British music. As always, Gibson Custom has done an exceptional job in capturing the essence of the original, creating a wonderfully accurate tribute to one of the true guitar pioneers."

