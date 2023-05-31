Eric Clapton Shares Set List From Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

(fcc) On Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23, Eric Clapton hosted a sold-out, star-studded, two-night tribute concert honoring the memory and artistry of the late Jeff Beck at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall.
Clapton brought together an unforgettable group of music legends to honor his longtime friend as the shows featured performances from the Eric Clapton Band and more.
The tribute event follows Clapton's release of "Moon River" (Bushbranch/Surfdog Records) which he recorded with Beck not long before his passing.
"A Tribute To Jeff Beck" Setlist
1. Blue Rainbow - Eric Clapton
2. Shapes Of Things - Eric Clapton, Doyle Bramhall II
3. Heart Full Of Soul - Eric Clapton, Doyle Bramhall II
4. Wee Wee Baby - Eric Clapton
5. Little Brown Bird - Eric Clapton, Derek Trucks
6. Done Somebody Wrong - Eric Clapton, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi
7. The Sky Is Crying - Eric Clapton, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi
8. Beck's Bolero - Eric Clapton, Doyle Bramhall II, Ronnie Wood
9. Elegy For Dunkirk - Olivia Safe, Robert Randolph
10. Isolation - Johnny Depp, Kirk Hammett, Billy Gibbons
11. Walkin' In The Sand - Johnny Depp, Imelda May, Ronnie Wood
12. Goodbye Pork Pie Hat - Derek Trucks, Chris Stainton
13. You Know You Know - John McLaughlin
14. Stratus - John McLaughlin
15. Rough Boy - Billy Gibbons
16. Rice Pudding - Billy Gibbons, Ronnie Wood, Chris Stainton
17. Train Kept A Rollin' - Johnny Depp, Kirk Hammett, Ronny Wood, Billy Gibbons, Imelda May
18. Freeway Jam - Eric Clapton, Robert Randolph, Doyle Bramhall II
19. I Put A Spell On You - Eric Clapton, Joss Stone, Robert Randolph
20. 'Cause We've Ended As Lovers - Eric Clapton, Gary Clark, Jr.
21. Let Me Love You - Eric Clapton, Gary Clark, Jr.
22. Infatuation - Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood
23. Rock My Plimsoul (Rock Me Baby) - Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood
24. I Ain't Superstitious - Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Gary Clark, Jr.
25. People Get Ready - Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Gary Clark, Jr.
26. Going Down - Everyone
