Eric Clapton Shares Set List From Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts

Event poster

(fcc) On Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23, Eric Clapton hosted a sold-out, star-studded, two-night tribute concert honoring the memory and artistry of the late Jeff Beck at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Clapton brought together an unforgettable group of music legends to honor his longtime friend as the shows featured performances from the Eric Clapton Band and more.

The tribute event follows Clapton's release of "Moon River" (Bushbranch/Surfdog Records) which he recorded with Beck not long before his passing.

"A Tribute To Jeff Beck" Setlist

1. Blue Rainbow - Eric Clapton

2. Shapes Of Things - Eric Clapton, Doyle Bramhall II

3. Heart Full Of Soul - Eric Clapton, Doyle Bramhall II

4. Wee Wee Baby - Eric Clapton

5. Little Brown Bird - Eric Clapton, Derek Trucks

6. Done Somebody Wrong - Eric Clapton, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi

7. The Sky Is Crying - Eric Clapton, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi

8. Beck's Bolero - Eric Clapton, Doyle Bramhall II, Ronnie Wood

9. Elegy For Dunkirk - Olivia Safe, Robert Randolph

10. Isolation - Johnny Depp, Kirk Hammett, Billy Gibbons

11. Walkin' In The Sand - Johnny Depp, Imelda May, Ronnie Wood

12. Goodbye Pork Pie Hat - Derek Trucks, Chris Stainton

13. You Know You Know - John McLaughlin

14. Stratus - John McLaughlin

15. Rough Boy - Billy Gibbons

16. Rice Pudding - Billy Gibbons, Ronnie Wood, Chris Stainton

17. Train Kept A Rollin' - Johnny Depp, Kirk Hammett, Ronny Wood, Billy Gibbons, Imelda May

18. Freeway Jam - Eric Clapton, Robert Randolph, Doyle Bramhall II

19. I Put A Spell On You - Eric Clapton, Joss Stone, Robert Randolph

20. 'Cause We've Ended As Lovers - Eric Clapton, Gary Clark, Jr.

21. Let Me Love You - Eric Clapton, Gary Clark, Jr.

22. Infatuation - Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood

23. Rock My Plimsoul (Rock Me Baby) - Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood

24. I Ain't Superstitious - Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Gary Clark, Jr.

25. People Get Ready - Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Gary Clark, Jr.

26. Going Down - Everyone

Related Stories

Eric Clapton Shares Classic 'Knockin' On Heavens Door' Performance

Eric Clapton Shares 'Moon River' With Jeff Beck And New Video

Eric Clapton Announces 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival

Eric Clapton's 24 Nights Coming To Movie Theaters

More Eric Clapton News