Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Arena Tour

(Noble) Celebrated and award-winning blues rock guitarist and singer songwriter, Joe Bonamassa in association with J&R Adventures and N&P Touring is pleased to announce five UK arena concerts in April 2025.
Backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, the set list for this show will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favourites. By exceeding his own vertiginously high artistic goals, Bonamassa has shattered all expectations with 27 #1 Billboard Blues Albums (more than any other artist in history). Bonamassa's career in the music industry has built steadily over the years and continues to gain momentum.
Bonamassa has toured the world many times, and is without a doubt, one of the biggest blues guitarists, vocalists, and entertainers around. He recently supported The Rolling Stones at Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle and received a standing ovation from excited Stones fans.
"I am looking forward to touring the UK again," says Joe. "UK audiences have always been supportive of my music. The fans are always energetic and enthusiastic."
GLASGOW, SEC ARMADILLO
MONDAY 21 APRIL 2025
CARDIFF UTILITA ARENA
WEDNESDAY 23 APRIL 2025
LIVERPOOL M&S BANK ARENA
FRIDAY 25 APRIL 2025
NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA
SATURDAY 26 APRIL 2025
BRIGHTON CENTRE
SUNDAY 27 APRIL 2025
