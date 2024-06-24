Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Arena Tour

(Noble) Celebrated and award-winning blues rock guitarist and singer songwriter, Joe Bonamassa in association with J&R Adventures and N&P Touring is pleased to announce five UK arena concerts in April 2025.

Backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, the set list for this show will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favourites. By exceeding his own vertiginously high artistic goals, Bonamassa has shattered all expectations with 27 #1 Billboard Blues Albums (more than any other artist in history). Bonamassa's career in the music industry has built steadily over the years and continues to gain momentum.

Bonamassa has toured the world many times, and is without a doubt, one of the biggest blues guitarists, vocalists, and entertainers around. He recently supported The Rolling Stones at Lumen Field Stadium in Seattle and received a standing ovation from excited Stones fans.

"I am looking forward to touring the UK again," says Joe. "UK audiences have always been supportive of my music. The fans are always energetic and enthusiastic."

GLASGOW, SEC ARMADILLO

MONDAY 21 APRIL 2025

CARDIFF UTILITA ARENA

WEDNESDAY 23 APRIL 2025

LIVERPOOL M&S BANK ARENA

FRIDAY 25 APRIL 2025

NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA

SATURDAY 26 APRIL 2025

BRIGHTON CENTRE

SUNDAY 27 APRIL 2025

Related Stories

Joe Bonamassa Delivers Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra

Cactus Recruits Joe Bonamassa & Billy Sheehan For 'Parchman Farm'

Joe Bonamassa Releases New Single 'If Heartaches Were Nickels'

Black Country Communion 'Enlighten' With New Single

News > Joe Bonamassa