Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock, real name is Seth Binzer, has died at the age of 49. A cause of death has not yet been revealed and the band has yet to address the sad news.
Shellshock's death was reported by the outlet Newsweek, stating that he was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, according to a the Los Angeles medical examiner.
The rap-rock band was best known for their chart topping song "Butterfly", which claimed the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Hot 100 singles charts for two weeks in March of 2001.
Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death- Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour- Shifty Shellshock Dead At 49- more
Ghost's 'Rite Here Rite Now' Becomes Highest-Grossing Hard Rock Cinema Event In North America- Imagine Dragons To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Thomas Rhett Going Vegas For Special Four Night Run- Lainey Wilson Celebrating July 4th With '4x4xU' Release- Zach Bryan- more
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Ozzy Osbourne Warns Kids Not To Snort Liquid Death
Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour
Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Dead At 49
Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance With Limp Bizkit
Bright Eyes Deliver 'Bells and Whistles' To Announce New Album
Felicity Deliver 'Nights In Your Bed'
The Rolling Stones Classics Getting Punk Makeovers
Brant Bjork Trio Returns With 'Once Upon A Time In The Desert'