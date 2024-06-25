.

Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Dead At 49

06-25-2024 12:27 PM EDT
Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock, real name is Seth Binzer, has died at the age of 49. A cause of death has not yet been revealed and the band has yet to address the sad news.

Shellshock's death was reported by the outlet Newsweek, stating that he was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, according to a the Los Angeles medical examiner.

The rap-rock band was best known for their chart topping song "Butterfly", which claimed the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Hot 100 singles charts for two weeks in March of 2001.

