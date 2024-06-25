Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance With Limp Bizkit

Ed Sheeran jumped on stage for a surprise performance with Limp Bizkit during their appearance at the Pinkpop Festival on Sunday (June 23rd) in Landgraff, Netherlands.

The chart topping pop star joined the nu metal pioneers for a rendition of their famed cover of The Who's classic "Behind Blue Eyes" and video or the performance has been shared by the Limp Bizkit Brasi YouTube channel.

This surprise jam follows Sheeran joining The Offspring Sheeran for a performance of their song "Million Miles Away" from their 2000 album, "Conspiracy Of One" at the BottleRock Nap Valley Music Festival last month.

As we previously reported, frontman Dexter Holland introduced the popstar's surprise appearance by telling the crowd, "Ed told us that one of our records was his first CD that he ever bought when he was a kid.

"That really meant a lot to us, so we thought, 'Wow, we'd love to have you come out to join us on stage.' We're gonna play one of the songs you wanted to play." Sheeran then jumped on stage donning an Offspring t-shirt and guitar.

After the appearance, Sheeran shared on social media, "The first album I ever bought was the @offspring - Conspiracy of One. I used to pretend to be in their band in the mirror and sing along to the album when I was 9, mostly to their song Million Miles Away as it was the first song of theirs I heard. I mentioned it in an interview and Noodles / Dexter got in touch with me when we found out we were all playing the same festival, to see if I wanted to get on stage and sing it. It was an instant yes obvz. Really felt like living out a childhood dream thank you for having me up there guys. Music is a wild ride, every day I'm so grateful to be living my dream in reality. Hope you enjoy the vid x".

