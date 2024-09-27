Ed Sheeran Shares '(TOUR COLLECTION)'

(Atlantic) Ed Sheeran releases his " (TOUR COLLECTION)" today. The collection brings together some of Ed Sheeran's biggest songs to date from his decade-spanning mathematical album era.

It is available on CD, 2xLP (Bright Blue vinyl), Download and streaming partners. The physical formats will include access to exclusive voice notes from Sheeran. A brand new selection of related merchandise will also be available. Fans can order/download//stream the album here.

In support of the "(TOUR COLLECTION)," Sheeran has been dropping a series of special performance videos highlighting some of his most popular songs..."Tenerife Sea", "Castle On The Hill", "Dive" and "Lego House."

Continuing the video series, a performance of "The A Team" has gone live today, watch it below. Ed Sheeran is an era-defining artist who has sold nearly 200 million records across the globe, and was recently celebrated as a 12-time member of Spotify's Billions Club after his song "The A Team" surpassed 1 Billion streams on the platform. After starting his record-breaking Mathematics Tour in Dublin back in 2022, Sheeran has taken his blockbuster show all over the globe with an astonishing total of 134 performances under his belt so far. In 2023, the tour's North American leg alone saw Ed smashing attendance records in 13 stadiums across the continent, including MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Sheeran has announced another run of European shows for 2025 which will form part of the final leg of his Mathematics tour, all while continuing to break records and make history.

Format Tracklistings

CD

The A Team

Lego House

Give Me Love

Sing

Don't

Thinking Out Loud

Bloodstream

Photograph

Tenerife Sea

I See Fire

Castle On The Hill

Shape Of You

Galway Girl

Perfect

Happier

Dive

I Don't Care with Justin Bieber

Beautiful People feat. Khalid

Afterglow

Bad Habits

Shivers

Eyes Closed

LP

A1. The A Team

A2.Lego House

A3. Give Me Love

A4. Sing

A5. Don't

B1. Thinking Out Loud

B2. Bloodstream

B3. Photograph

B4. Tenerife Sea

B5. I See Fire

C1. Castle On The Hill

C2. Shape Of You

C3. Galway Girl

C4. Perfect

C5. Happier

C6. Dive

D1. I Don't Care with Justin Bieber

D2. Beautiful People feat. Khalid

D3. Afterglow

D4. Bad Habits

D5. Shivers

D6. Eyes Closed

(* Afterglow - First time available on vinyl)

Digital

The A Team

You Need Me, I Don't Need You *

Lego House

Give Me Love

Sing

Don't

Thinking Out Loud

Bloodstream

Photograph

Tenerife Sea

I See Fire

Lay It All On Me - Rudimental feat. Ed Sheeran *

Castle On The Hill

Shape Of You

Galway Girl

Perfect

Happier

Dive

I Don't Care (with Justin Bieber)

Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)

Afterglow

Bad Habits

Shivers

Eyes Closed

(* Additional tracks on digital only)

Related Stories

Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance With Limp Bizkit

The Offspring Share Pro-Shot Video Of Ed Sheeran Jam

The Offspring Do Surprise Jam With Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Playing Special One Off 'X' 10th Anniversary Show

News > Ed Sheeran