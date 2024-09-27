Ed Sheeran Shares '(TOUR COLLECTION)'

(Atlantic) Ed Sheeran releases his " (TOUR COLLECTION)" today. The collection brings together some of Ed Sheeran's biggest songs to date from his decade-spanning mathematical album era.
It is available on CD, 2xLP (Bright Blue vinyl), Download and streaming partners. The physical formats will include access to exclusive voice notes from Sheeran. A brand new selection of related merchandise will also be available. Fans can order/download//stream the album here.
In support of the "(TOUR COLLECTION)," Sheeran has been dropping a series of special performance videos highlighting some of his most popular songs..."Tenerife Sea", "Castle On The Hill", "Dive" and "Lego House."
Continuing the video series, a performance of "The A Team" has gone live today, watch it below. Ed Sheeran is an era-defining artist who has sold nearly 200 million records across the globe, and was recently celebrated as a 12-time member of Spotify's Billions Club after his song "The A Team" surpassed 1 Billion streams on the platform. After starting his record-breaking Mathematics Tour in Dublin back in 2022, Sheeran has taken his blockbuster show all over the globe with an astonishing total of 134 performances under his belt so far. In 2023, the tour's North American leg alone saw Ed smashing attendance records in 13 stadiums across the continent, including MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Sheeran has announced another run of European shows for 2025 which will form part of the final leg of his Mathematics tour, all while continuing to break records and make history.
Format Tracklistings
CD
The A Team
Lego House
Give Me Love
Sing
Don't
Thinking Out Loud
Bloodstream
Photograph
Tenerife Sea
I See Fire
Castle On The Hill
Shape Of You
Galway Girl
Perfect
Happier
Dive
I Don't Care with Justin Bieber
Beautiful People feat. Khalid
Afterglow
Bad Habits
Shivers
Eyes Closed
LP
A1. The A Team
A2.Lego House
A3. Give Me Love
A4. Sing
A5. Don't
B1. Thinking Out Loud
B2. Bloodstream
B3. Photograph
B4. Tenerife Sea
B5. I See Fire
C1. Castle On The Hill
C2. Shape Of You
C3. Galway Girl
C4. Perfect
C5. Happier
C6. Dive
D1. I Don't Care with Justin Bieber
D2. Beautiful People feat. Khalid
D3. Afterglow
D4. Bad Habits
D5. Shivers
D6. Eyes Closed
(* Afterglow - First time available on vinyl)
Digital
The A Team
You Need Me, I Don't Need You *
Lego House
Give Me Love
Sing
Don't
Thinking Out Loud
Bloodstream
Photograph
Tenerife Sea
I See Fire
Lay It All On Me - Rudimental feat. Ed Sheeran *
Castle On The Hill
Shape Of You
Galway Girl
Perfect
Happier
Dive
I Don't Care (with Justin Bieber)
Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)
Afterglow
Bad Habits
Shivers
Eyes Closed
(* Additional tracks on digital only)
