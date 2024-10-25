Ed Sheeran Announces Tour Collection: Live

(Atlantic) Ed Sheeran has unveiled plans to release his "+-=÷× (Tour Collection: Live)," a carefully selected compilation of his greatest songs, performed live and recorded exclusively during his Mathematics World tour. In addition to these special Live versions, the collection also includes some of Sheeran's biggest studio songs from his decade-spanning mathematical album era. "+-=÷× (Tour Collection: Live)" will arrive on December 27, and is available now for pre-order/pre-save HERE..

Over the years Sheeran's fans have regularly asked him for a live album. Having listened, he captured and created "+-=÷× (Tour Collection:Live)," which will be available on Digital, Download, 2xCD and 2xCassette. Limited edition CD products ordered via store.edsheeran.com will exclusively include 3 x Postcards. There will also be a number of other exclusive posters included with the purchase of the 2xCD format at retailers.

Ed Sheeran is an era-defining artist who has sold nearly 200 million records across the globe, and was recently celebrated as a 12-time member of Spotify's Billions Club after his song "The A Team" surpassed 1 Billion streams on the platform. After starting his record-breaking Mathematics Tour in Dublin back in 2022, Sheeran has taken his blockbuster show all over the globe with an astonishing total of 134 performances under his belt so far. Sheeran has announced another run of European shows for 2025 which will form part of the final leg of his Mathematics tour, all while continuing to break records and make history.

CD Tracklist:

Disc 1 [Live]

Castle On The Hill (Live)

Shivers (Live)

The A Team (Live)

Don't/Nina Medley (Live)

Lego House (Live)

Eyes Closed (Live)

Give Me Love (Live)

Galway Girl (Live)

Thinking out Loud (Live)

Sing (Live)

Photograph (Live)

Tenerife Sea (Live)

Perfect (Live)

Bloodstream (Live)

You Need Me, I Don't Need You (Live)

Shape Of You (Live)

Bad Habits (Live)

Disc 2 [Studio]:

The A Team

Lego House

Give Me Love

Sing

Don't

Thinking out Loud

Bloodstream

Photograph

Tenerife Sea

I See Fire

Castle On The Hill

Shape Of You

Galway Girl

Perfect

Happier

Dive

I Don't Care

Beautiful People

Afterglow

Bad Habits

Shivers

Eyes Closed

Cassette 1 [Live]

Side 1

Castle On The Hill (Live)

Shivers (Live)

The A Team (Live)

Don't/Nina Medley (Live)

Lego House (Live)

Eyes Close (Live)

Give Me Love (Live)

Galway Girl (Live)

Thinking out Loud (Live)

Sing (Live)

Side 2

Photograph (Live)

Tenerife Sea (Live)

Perfect (Live)

Bloodstream (Live)

Afterglow (Live)

You Need Me, I Don't Need You (Live)

Shape Of You (Live)

Bad Habits (Live)

Cassette 2 [Studio]:

Side 1

The A Team

Lego House

Give Me Love

Sing

Don't

Thinking out Loud

Bloodstream

Photograph

Tenerife Sea

I See Fire

Side 2

Castle On The Hill

Shape Of You

Galway Girl

Perfect

Happier

Dive

I Don't Care

Beautiful People

Afterglow

Bad Habits

Shivers

Eyes Closed

Digital Tracklist:

[Live]

Castle On The Hill - Live

Shivers - Live

The A Team - Live

Don't/Nina Medley - Live

Lego House - Live

Dive - Live

I See Fire - Live

Eyes Closed - Live

Give Me Love - Live

Collaborations Medley - Live

Lay It All On Me - Live

Galway Girl - Live

Thinking out Loud - Live

Sing - Live

Photograph - Live

Tenerife Sea - Live

Happier - Live

Perfect - Live

Bloodstream - Live

Afterglow - Live

You Need Me, I Don't Need You - Live

Shape Of You - Live

Bad Habits - Live

[Studio]:

The A Team

You Need Me, I Don't Need You

Lego House

Give Me Love

Sing

Don't

Thinking out Loud

Bloodstream

Photograph

Tenerife Sea

I See Fire

Lay It All On Me

Castle On The Hill

Shape Of You

Galway Girl

Perfect

Happier

Dive

I Don't Care

Beautiful People

Afterglow

Bad Habits

Shivers

Eyes Closed

Related Stories

Ed Sheeran Shares '(TOUR COLLECTION)'

Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance With Limp Bizkit

The Offspring Share Pro-Shot Video Of Ed Sheeran Jam

The Offspring Do Surprise Jam With Ed Sheeran

News > Ed Sheeran