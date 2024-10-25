Ed Sheeran Announces Tour Collection: Live

(Atlantic) Ed Sheeran has unveiled plans to release his "+-=÷× (Tour Collection: Live)," a carefully selected compilation of his greatest songs, performed live and recorded exclusively during his Mathematics World tour. In addition to these special Live versions, the collection also includes some of Sheeran's biggest studio songs from his decade-spanning mathematical album era. "+-=÷× (Tour Collection: Live)" will arrive on December 27, and is available now for pre-order/pre-save HERE..
Over the years Sheeran's fans have regularly asked him for a live album. Having listened, he captured and created "+-=÷× (Tour Collection:Live)," which will be available on Digital, Download, 2xCD and 2xCassette. Limited edition CD products ordered via store.edsheeran.com will exclusively include 3 x Postcards. There will also be a number of other exclusive posters included with the purchase of the 2xCD format at retailers.
Ed Sheeran is an era-defining artist who has sold nearly 200 million records across the globe, and was recently celebrated as a 12-time member of Spotify's Billions Club after his song "The A Team" surpassed 1 Billion streams on the platform. After starting his record-breaking Mathematics Tour in Dublin back in 2022, Sheeran has taken his blockbuster show all over the globe with an astonishing total of 134 performances under his belt so far. Sheeran has announced another run of European shows for 2025 which will form part of the final leg of his Mathematics tour, all while continuing to break records and make history.
CD Tracklist:
Disc 1 [Live]
Castle On The Hill (Live)
Shivers (Live)
The A Team (Live)
Don't/Nina Medley (Live)
Lego House (Live)
Eyes Closed (Live)
Give Me Love (Live)
Galway Girl (Live)
Thinking out Loud (Live)
Sing (Live)
Photograph (Live)
Tenerife Sea (Live)
Perfect (Live)
Bloodstream (Live)
You Need Me, I Don't Need You (Live)
Shape Of You (Live)
Bad Habits (Live)
Disc 2 [Studio]:
The A Team
Lego House
Give Me Love
Sing
Don't
Thinking out Loud
Bloodstream
Photograph
Tenerife Sea
I See Fire
Castle On The Hill
Shape Of You
Galway Girl
Perfect
Happier
Dive
I Don't Care
Beautiful People
Afterglow
Bad Habits
Shivers
Eyes Closed
Cassette 1 [Live]
Side 1
Castle On The Hill (Live)
Shivers (Live)
The A Team (Live)
Don't/Nina Medley (Live)
Lego House (Live)
Eyes Close (Live)
Give Me Love (Live)
Galway Girl (Live)
Thinking out Loud (Live)
Sing (Live)
Side 2
Photograph (Live)
Tenerife Sea (Live)
Perfect (Live)
Bloodstream (Live)
Afterglow (Live)
You Need Me, I Don't Need You (Live)
Shape Of You (Live)
Bad Habits (Live)
Cassette 2 [Studio]:
Side 1
The A Team
Lego House
Give Me Love
Sing
Don't
Thinking out Loud
Bloodstream
Photograph
Tenerife Sea
I See Fire
Side 2
Castle On The Hill
Shape Of You
Galway Girl
Perfect
Happier
Dive
I Don't Care
Beautiful People
Afterglow
Bad Habits
Shivers
Eyes Closed
Digital Tracklist:
[Live]
Castle On The Hill - Live
Shivers - Live
The A Team - Live
Don't/Nina Medley - Live
Lego House - Live
Dive - Live
I See Fire - Live
Eyes Closed - Live
Give Me Love - Live
Collaborations Medley - Live
Lay It All On Me - Live
Galway Girl - Live
Thinking out Loud - Live
Sing - Live
Photograph - Live
Tenerife Sea - Live
Happier - Live
Perfect - Live
Bloodstream - Live
Afterglow - Live
You Need Me, I Don't Need You - Live
Shape Of You - Live
Bad Habits - Live
[Studio]:
The A Team
You Need Me, I Don't Need You
Lego House
Give Me Love
Sing
Don't
Thinking out Loud
Bloodstream
Photograph
Tenerife Sea
I See Fire
Lay It All On Me
Castle On The Hill
Shape Of You
Galway Girl
Perfect
Happier
Dive
I Don't Care
Beautiful People
Afterglow
Bad Habits
Shivers
Eyes Closed
