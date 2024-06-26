.

A Wake In Providence Deliver 'Agonofinis' Video

06-26-2024

(Cosa Nostra) Symphonic deathcore titans A Wake In Providence have released their latest banger "Agonofinis" and the official video (via Unique Leader Records). The single is taken from the band's upcoming new album 'I Write To You, My Darling Decay' out on Friday, July 26. Speaking about the track, the band commented:

"'Agonofinis' is really part II to the orchestral piece "Agony, My Familiar" that precedes it on the album. This one is fast, and angry. There's a lot of rage in this one."

The band are currently on the road with Filth, 9 Dead and Resistor, and will next hit the stage on the Decade Of The Swarm tour with Signs Of The Swarm, Cane Hill, Ov Sulfur and 156/Silence.

Tour Dates with Filth, 9 Dead + Resistor:
6/26 Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
6/27 East Haven, CT - The Beeracks
6/28 Providence, RI - Alchemy
6/29 Bangor, ME - Queen City Cinema Club
6/30 Manchester, NH - Jewel

Decade Of The Swarm Tour Dates:

8/29 Worcester, MA - The Palladium
8/30 Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows
8/31 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
9/1 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
9/3 Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
9/4 Chicago, IL - WC Social Club
9/5 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
9/6 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
9/7 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
9/8 Richland, WA - Rays Golden Lion
9/10 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
9/11 Seattle, WA - El Corazon
9/12 Portland, OR - Dante's
9/13 Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
9/14 Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
9/16 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
9/17 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
9/18 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
9/19 Lubbock, TX - Jake's
9/20 Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
9/21 Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
9/22 Houston, TX - Scout Bar
9/24 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
9/25 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
9/26 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
9/27 Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving
9/28 Lakewood, OH - The Winchester

