Oceano Announce North American Headline Tour

(Cosa Nostra) Oceano have today announced new North American headlining dates with The Last Ten Seconds Of Life and A Wake In Providence as support. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, March 27 at noon CST. The band will also be on the road beginning next week for the 'Depths' 15 anniversary tour dates.

Oceano's ability to encode such transmission within the framework of tight, taught, and technical heavy music remains a key to their success since 2006. Over the years, the group has ignited a diehard fan base.

Picking up where critically acclaimed 2015's 'Ascendants' and 2017's 'Revelation' left off, the band expands their patented deathcore punch with brutal heaviness and moments of unrelenting technicality and precision in their latest single, "Mass Produced". Oceano utilizes thought-provoking lyricism that continues to elevate them within the landscape of heavy music, a key to their success over the past decade.

Oceano Tour Dates with The Last Ten Seconds Of Life + A Wake In Providence

5/29 - Springfield, MO @ The Riff

5/30 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

5/31 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall

6/1 - Corpus Christi, TX @ House Of Rock

6/2 - Ft. Worth, TX @ So What!? Music Fest*

6/4 - Little Rock, AR @ The Rev Room

6/5 - Birmingham, AL @ Workplay

6/6 - Nashville, TN @ The End

6/7 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

6/8 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Death Fest*

* Festival Performance

'Depths' 15th Anniversary Shows

4/05 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood*

4/06 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies*

4/07 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary*

4/11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving+

4/12 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium+

4/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Meadows+

4/14 - Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft's+

4/19 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick***

4/20 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction***

4/21 - San Francisco, CA @ Neck of the Woods***

*With By The Thousands

+With Within The Ruins

***With I Declare War

