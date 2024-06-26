Wilco To Sell Rare Guitars, Signed Posters, And More

(Reverb) Wilco is selling rare guitars, signed tour posters, "mystery" effects, and more on Reverb in July. Treasures from the rockers' famed Chicago studio, the Loft, will be available for fans through The Official Wilco Loft Reverb Shop on July 18. All items in The Official Wilco Loft Reverb Shop will come with a certificate of authenticity signed by Jeff Tweedy or Nels Cline.

"I love having these Wilco Loft sales on Reverb," said Tweedy. "My guitars are like my children; I love them so much. That said, I am thankful there is a place I can easily and safely sell the children that no longer bring me joy."

The Official Wilco Loft Reverb Shop will feature rare and vintage guitars owned by Tweedy and other band members, a rare Wurlitzer six keyboard organ, mystery boxes of effects pedals, and signed posters. Among the music gear that will be for sale in Wilco's Reverb shop is a 1962 Martin F-55, one of the few electric guitar models built by the acoustic brand and a favorite from Tweedy's personal collection. "It's a rare bird...you don't see these in the wild too often," Loft studio manager Mark Greenberg said of the guitar. "I'll be honest, I'm surprised Jeff is selling this one."

Other items that will be in The Official Wilco Loft Reverb Shop include:

A Merlin Arthur "Boogie Guitar" Smith Country Squire guitar that Tweedy owned for years and eventually sent to luthier Reuben Cox to mod into one of his famous rubber bridge guitars (Cox's guitars have been heard on recent songs from Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and more). According to Greenberg, "This is a one-of-a-kind and I can't wait to hear how much the next owner loves it."

A rare 1960s Framus "Big 18" double-neck electric guitar from Tweedy's personal collection. "You may live to be 100 and never see another!" Greenberg said.

A Harmony Buck Owens H169 "American" red, white, and blue acoustic guitar. Playable examples of these unmistakable pieces of American and country music history are becoming more and more rare to come by each year, according to Greenberg.

A 2011 Breedlove Revival OMR Deluxe acoustic guitar owned by Cline. According to Greenberg, this beauty looks and plays like new.

Mystery boxes of effects pedals as well as mystery poster tubes featuring three posters each, one of which is signed by Tweedy.

Over the years, Reverb has helped dozens of artists get their music gear into the hands of fans, including Green Day, Nancy Wilson, T Bone Burnett, and more.

To preview the gear that will be available in The Official Wilco Loft Reverb Shop and to sign up to be notified when the shop goes live on July 18, go here.

