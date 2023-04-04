Whiskey Myers and Wilco Lead Rebels & Renegades Lineup

(IVPR) Good Vibez Presents, the all-types-of-music-loving promoters behind the beloved California Roots Music & Arts Festival, are pleased to announce the return of Rebels & Renegades in 2023.
A once-a-year gathering of musical hippies and cowboys in Monterey, California, Rebels & Renegades will once again take place at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, this year bringing music to festivalgoers over three days; October 6-8, 2023. Good Vibez went all out on the programming for Rebels & Renegades 2023, inviting everyone from headliners Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, and Wilco; to Grammy-winners Molly Tuttle and The Infamous Stringdusters; to don't-miss up-and-comers like Vincent Neil Emerson and Jaime Wyatt.
With Rebels & Renegades, promoters Dan and Amy Sheehan and all of the Good Vibez crew enjoyed the challenge of creating a fresh festival experience grown from their family's love of exactly what they are programming: left-of-center country, Americana, folk, outlaw, Texas country, bluegrass, and roots music. Dan Sheehan shares, "What was once just a dream has now become a reality. The line for Rebels & Renegades 2023 is one of the best line ups I have developed for any of our festivals. It was quite the process putting it together over the last 4 months and I am really excited to share it with the world."
Reverent when it matters and irreverent where a change would do good, Rebels & Renegades is their nod to the outlaw in everyone. The inaugural year of Rebels & Renegades took place in October of 2022 and was celebrated by Rolling Stone for its "no genres allowed" programming ethos. Expanding to 3 days and in '23, fans will have the distinct pleasure of hearing and seeing their favorite bands play the same iconic stage on which Jimi Hendrix set his guitar aflame at 1967's Monterey Pop Festival.
Pre-sale signup is available now right here, and Rebels & Renegades tickets will go on sale on April 11th at 10 am Pacific at this link. For more information, please visit rebelsandrenegadesfest.com.
Rebels & Renegades 2023 Lineup:
Friday, October 6:
Turnpike Troubadours
Old Crow Medicine Show
Morgan Wade
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Flatland Cavalry
The War and Treaty
Brent Cobb
The Steel Woods
Rayland Baxter
Boy Named Banjo
Jamie Wyatt
TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
Danno Simpson
Saturday, October 7:
Whiskey Myers
Charley Crockett
The Devil Makes Three
Paul Cauthen
Kurt Vile & The Violators
The California Honeydrops
Jamestown Revival
Reckless Kelly
Vincent Neil Emerson
JD Clayton
Channing Wilson
Sunday, October 8:
Wilco
Shakey Graves
Elle King
The Wood Brothers
Sierra Ferrell
Shane Smith & The Saints
Whitey Morgan and the 78's
The Infamous Stringdusters
American Aquarium
Mike and The Moonpies
Wyatt Flores
Peter One
Satsang
