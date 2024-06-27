Cage The Elephant Share 'Out Loud' Video

(High Rise) Cage The Elephant, the GRAMMY Award winning rock band, share the official Loris Russier-directed music video for "Out Loud", The song comes from Neon Pill, the band's new sixth studio album which is out now worldwide.

Cage The Elephant are currently in the midst of their 47-date North American tour, produced by Live Nation, hitting cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City and more, with support from Young The Giant & Bakar on most dates.

The Neon Pill Tour supports Cage The Elephant's 6th studio album, Neon Pill, which was released May 17, 2024, via RCA Records. Neon Pill finds the Kentucky-bred six piece-brothers Matthew Shultz [vocals] and Brad Shultz [guitar], Daniel Tichenor [bass], Jared Champion [drums], Nick Bockrath [lead guitar], and Matthan Minster [guitar, keys, backing vocals]- forging new musical ground, while maintaining their uncompromising creativity and wildly cathartic performances.

"To me, Neon Pill is the first record where we were consistently uninfluenced, and I mean that in a positive way," observes Matthew. "Everything is undoubtedly expressed through having settled into finding our own voice. We've always drawn inspiration from artists we love, and at times we've even emulated some of them to a certain degree. With this album, having gone through so much, life had almost forced us into becoming more and more comfortable with ourselves. We weren't reaching for much outside of the pure experience of self-expression, and simultaneously not necessarily settling either. We just found a uniqueness in simply existing."

Cage The Elephant Tour Dates

06/28 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place^+

06/30 - Spokane, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest^+

07/02 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*+

07/03 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl^~+

07/05 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^+

07/06 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena^+

07/07 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^+

07/09 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater^+

07/11 - Austin, TX - Moody Center^+

07/12 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^+

07/13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena^+

07/15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP^+

08/02 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^=

08/03 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^#

08/04 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion^#

08/07 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center^#

08/08 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field^#

08/10 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre^#

08/12 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center^#

08/14 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC^#

08/16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena^#

08/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC^+

08/19 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^+

08/21 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion^+

08/22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center^+

08/24 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center^+

08/26 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell^+

08/27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage^+

08/29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake^+

08/30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center^+

09/01 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater^+

09/05 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden^+

09/06 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann^+

09/07 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater^+

09/09 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center^+

09/10 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre^+

09/12 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^+

09/13 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena^+

09/14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre^+

09/16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha^+

09/18 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*+

09/19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheatre~+

09/27 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival

^with Young The Giant and Bakar

*with Bakar

+with Willow Avalon

=with Girl Tones

#with Vlad Holiday

~Non-Live Nation Date

