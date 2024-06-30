Curved Air 'The Rarities Series Box Set' Coming

(Glass Onyon) Spirit of Unicorn Music are pleased to announce the release of "The Rarities Series Box Set" from Curved Air, which will be released on 20th September, 2024.

This 6 CD box set brings together all the CD's previously released in the Rarities series but which have been out of print for some considerable time. The package also includes a booklet featuring brand new sleeve notes, written by PROG magazine's editor, Jerry Ewing. Ewing has interviewed the band's enigmatic and beguiling lead singer, Sonja Kristina, viewed by many as the first lady of prog; providing a new, fresh perspective on these recordings.

Curved Air formed in 1970 and brought together the influences of rock, folk and classical music into their work, developing a fascinating and ground-breaking progression fusion sound. They went on to become a seminal band within the British progressive rock movement who have endured the test of time and still perform live to this day.

The box set includes:

Tapestry of Propositions: An hour-long version of "Propositions", recorded live at 14 different locations during 2013/14.

Curved Space: previously released as Francis Monkman's "Jam" but now featuring 2 unreleased bonus tracks.

Infinity: featuring all new 2016 studio recordings.

The Second British Rock Meeting 1972: Features the only known recording of this line-up improvising. The last track is an extended jam on their hit, Vivaldi, and lasts over 30 minutes.

Live Under The Bridge: Featuring a performance of the legendary "Air Conditioning", in its entirety.

Set to be an exciting Summer for Curved Air, July will see an acoustic line-up of the band fly to the USA and Canada for a string of 21 live shows, as part of the Heat Of The Moment Tour alongside other progressive music greats, Asia, Focus and Martin Turner - ex Wishbone Ash.

The album is available to pre-order here.

