Hail The Sun Plot Wake 10th Anniversary Tour

(Clarion Call) Equal Vision Records and Hail The Sun are excited to present the 10-year anniversary tour for Wake, the experimental California-based rock quintet's revered sophomore album.

During September and October, the band will be making headline appearances across the U.S., with additional performances confirmed for Furnace Fest on October 5 and Kill Iconic's A Home Away From Home Tour in select markets. Support on the Wake anniversary tour will be provided by A Lot Like Birds.

Helmed by notable producer Kris Crummett, Divine Inner Tension, Hail The Sun's acclaimed new album, finds the veteran rock band questioning everything about what it means to be here and to be alive, on both a micro level - where the importance of our existence is profound and paramount - and on a macro one - where our time on this planet is nothing but irrelevant and insignificant. Across its 12 stirring and intense songs, the album embarks on a journey that takes the listener back and forth between those two extremes as it tries to reconcile that paradox of living intentionally but relinquishing control by taking your hands off the wheel and letting the universe guide you.

Hail The Sun will be making the following appearances this fall. Dates below.

SEPTEMBER

05 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall ~

06 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades ~

07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco ~

08 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater ~

09 - Las Vegas, NV - 24-Oxford ~

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ~

13 - Dallas, TX - Trees ~

14 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center *

15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar ~

17 - Orlando, FL - Beacham ~

18 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution ~

20 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven) ~

21 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 ~

22 - Norfolk VA - The Norva ~

24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage ~

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ~

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch *

28 - Worcester, PA - The Palladium *

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls ~

OCTOBER

01 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs ~

02 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues ^

03 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall ~

04 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl ^

05 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest +

06 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag ~

08 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theater ~

09 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex ~

11 - Bakersfield, CA - Temblor Brewing ~

12 - Chico, CA - The Senator Theatre ~

14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre ~

15 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon ~

17 - Fresno, CA - Strummers ~

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick ~

~ - Wake 10th anniversary headline show

* - Kill Iconic Presents A Home Away From Home Tour

^ - w/ The Fall of Troy

+ - festival date

