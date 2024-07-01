idobi Radio Summer School Tour Launches This Week

(BPM) idobi Radio Summer School, the brand new touring festival that aims to put new music discovery at the forefront, is thrilled to announce Save The Music as their charity partner for the upcoming tour. The festival will donate $0.50 of each ticket sold throughout the tour to Save The Music in support of their mission to help students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music.
Save The Music shares: "We are honored to team up with the Summer School tour to support young creatives and build community through the power of music," said Henry Donahue, Executive Director for Save The Music. "The critical funds raised from this tour will jumpstart much-needed music programs in public schools nationwide."
The tour will kick off on Wednesday, July 10th, in Cleveland, OH, at the Agora Ballroom and will visit over 25 cities across the country, including stops in Nashville, Houston, Orlando, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and more before wrapping in Anaheim, CA on Sunday, August 17th at City National Grove.
Founded by Eric Tobin (Hopeless Records), Michael Kaminsky (KMGMT), and Kevin Lyman (Warped Tour), the idea for idobi Radio Summer School came about as the three founders saw there was a development deficit for artists in their music community and scene. These acts are often left to support touring bills and festivals where there is no spotlight on their current success or a moment for them to truly shine. Alongside that, prices for tickets have soared astronomically, subsequently turning away potential new fans looking for a community and cultural home.
The three founders came together in their collective experience to provide a new summer festival brand that celebrates new artists and talent, ideas, culture, community, and inclusivity for a ticket price that anyone, young or new fans, can afford. Tobin, Kaminsky, and Lyman's greatest hope is that the artists of idobi Radio Summer School today become the headliners of tomorrow.
TOUR DATES
Wednesday, July 10th - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
Thursday, July 11th - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Theater
Friday, July 12th - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Saturday, July 13th - Sauget, IL - Pop's Nightclub
Tuesday, July 16th - Austin, TX - The Far Out Lounge
Wednesday, July 17th - Dallas, TX- South Side Music Hall
Thursday, July 18th - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Saturday, July 20th - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard
Sunday, July 21st - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Monday, July 22nd - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade Heaven
Tuesday, July 23rd - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Thursday, July 25th - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Friday, July 26th - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Saturday, July 27th - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Sunday, July 28th - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Tuesday, July 30th - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
Wednesday, July 31st - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Friday, August 2nd - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
Saturday, August 3rd - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Sunday, August 4th - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Tuesday, August 6th - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium
Wednesday, August 7th - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Friday, August 9th - Seattle, WA - The Showbox SoDo
Saturday, August 10th - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Tuesday, August 13th - Sacramento, CA - The Backyard
Thursday, August 15th - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
Friday, August 16th - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Saturday, August 17th - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
