Sum 41's Cone McCaslin Launching Radio Show

Sum 41's Cone McCaslin is launching a new radio show called "Cone's Cave" via the idobi Radio platform with the premiere episode set for next Monday, February 12 at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

The idobi Network sent over these details: this weekly series promises in-depth conversations with fellow musicians in a variety of genres, including punk, metal, rock, etc., as well as interviews with actors/actresses, athletes, and more. It's a guaranteed good time!

Each episode of "Cone's Cave" will feature compelling discussions, outrageous tour stories, insights into song inspirations, a glimpse into the dynamic life of Cone and his guests, and plenty more.

Stepping into the spotlight as the first guest on "Cone's Cave" is Adrian Young, esteemed drummer of DREAMCAR and No Doubt, the latter of which recently announced a highly-anticipated reunion performance at this year's Coachella. Together, the seasoned musicians navigate through the early chapters of No Doubt's celebrated history while delving into the group's pivotal breakthrough moments. This episode serves as an alluring gateway into the series, promising a rich exploration of musical legends and the exciting horizons that lie ahead.

Basking in the excitement of the launch of "Cone's Cave," Cone shares, "I'm very happy to be teaming up with idobi Radio to bring everyone my show 'Cone's Cave.' You will hear outrageous tour stories, what certain songs were written about, and also get a glimpse into the crazy life of a musician, actor, producer, etc. Come along for the ride and get lost in my cave........ Cone's Cave!"

idobi Radio CEO Eddie Barella shares in Cone's excitement for the launch, saying, "The launch of 'Cone's Cave' represents a significant addition to our programming, building on the success of shows hosted by other beloved bands like Bowling For Soup, Simple Plan, and The Summer Set. These programs have been instrumental in bringing the authentic voices of alternative music directly to our listeners, and we're confident that Cone's unique perspective will further enrich this tradition."

As Sum 41 embarks on their final chapter, "Cone's Cave" arrives at a pivotal moment. This show not only celebrates the band's incredible journey but also highlights the firsthand witness to the music industry's evolution that Cone has experienced during his 25 years with the group.

Of the addition of "Cone's Cave" into the idobi Radio programming, VP of Marketing & Events Fish shares, "Very excited for the launch of 'Cone's Cave' on idobi Radio to add to our roster of incredible musicians who are also incredible hosts! It's going to be a bummer to see Sum 41 go, but honored to be able to have Cone on the station during the final year to talk about everything that's going on in his world. Can't wait to be able to learn some new tricks from a legend and have another host on the station that we are all a huge fan of."

"Cone's Cave" on idobi Radio is a guaranteed must-listen for fans of Sum 41 and alternative music enthusiasts alike. Tune in every Monday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with a podcast of the episode to follow at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT for an unparalleled journey into the heart of Cone's Cave.

Related Stories

Sum 41 Announce Final Worldwide Tour

Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Was Hospitalized For Pneumonia - 2023 In Review

Sum 41 'Rise Up' With First Song From Their Final Album

Sum 41's Zummo To Rock Dirty Mondays

News > Sum 41