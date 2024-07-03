Rock legends Deep Purple have released a music video for their brand new single, "Lazy Sod". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "=1", which will arrive on July 19th.
Frontman Ian Gillan revealed the inspiration for the track to Rocks magazine, "Recently, a young journalist asked me how many songs I had written in my life. I replied that the last time my assistant counted, twenty years ago, it was over 500.
"I felt quite accomplished until she pointed out Dolly Parton's 5,000 songs, calling me a lazy sod. I couldn't help but agree and wrote down the exchange in my notebook."
Deep Purple Deliver 'Pictures Of You'
Blackmore's Night Returning To The Stage With U.S. Concerts
Ritchie Blackmore Tributes Guitar Pioneer Duane Eddy
Deep Purple Open 'Portable Door' Video To New Album
Watch New Ozzfest Documentary Narrated By Kurt Loder- Deep Purple Share 'Lazy Sod' Video- Metallica- more
Heart's Ann Wilson Battling Cancer- Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1- Metallica- more
Tim McGraw Wraps His Sold-Out ‘Standing Room Only’ Tour- Morgan Wallen Releasing New Song 'Lies Lies Lies' This Week- more
Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix
The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more
Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Watch New Ozzfest Documentary Narrated By Kurt Loder
Deep Purple Share 'Lazy Sod' Video
Watch Metallica Ride The Lighting In Denmark
Cage The Elephant Say Thanks For The Memories With New Video
Boston Manor Deliver 'Heat Me Up' Video
Swallow The Sun Share 'Innocence Was Long Forgotten' Video
Kissin' Dynamite 'Back With A Bang' With New Song
Linda Gail Lewis Reflects On Her Brother Jerry Lee Lewis's Passing With New Single