Deep Purple Share 'Lazy Sod' Video

Michael Angulia | 07-03-2024 11:31 AM EDT

Rock legends Deep Purple have released a music video for their brand new single, "Lazy Sod". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "=1", which will arrive on July 19th.

Frontman Ian Gillan revealed the inspiration for the track to Rocks magazine, "Recently, a young journalist asked me how many songs I had written in my life. I replied that the last time my assistant counted, twenty years ago, it was over 500.

"I felt quite accomplished until she pointed out Dolly Parton's 5,000 songs, calling me a lazy sod. I couldn't help but agree and wrote down the exchange in my notebook."

