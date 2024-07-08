Deep Purple Launching North American Tour Next Month

Rock legends Deep Purple are gearing to launch the North American leg of their '=1 MORE TIME' Tour next month in support of their forthcoming album, "=1", which will released on July 19th.

Prog icons Yes will also be on the tour that will get underway on August 14th in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live. They will wrap up the trek on September 8th in Scranton, PA at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain.

Last week, the band launched a music video for "Lazy Sod", the third single from the upcoming album. Frontman Ian Gillian shared the inspiration for the track in a recent interview with ROCKS Magazine.

He explained, "Recently, a young journalist asked me how many songs I had written in my life. I replied that the last time my assistant counted, twenty years ago, it was over 500.

"I felt quite accomplished until she pointed out Dolly Parton's 5,000 songs, calling me a lazy sod. I couldn't help but agree and wrote down the exchange in my notebook."

Watch the video and see the dates below:

=1 MORE TIME TOUR DATES

Aug. 14 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Aug. 15 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

Aug. 17 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 18 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater

Aug. 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 22 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 23 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Aug. 28 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 30 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 31 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 1 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 3 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sept. 4 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sept. 6 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sept. 7 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 8 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Related Stories

Deep Purple Share 'Lazy Sod' Video

Deep Purple Deliver 'Pictures Of You'

Blackmore's Night Returning To The Stage With U.S. Concerts

Ritchie Blackmore Tributes Guitar Pioneer Duane Eddy

More Deep Purple News