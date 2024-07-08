Deep Purple Launching North American Tour Next Month

Rock legends Deep Purple are gearing to launch the North American leg of their '=1 MORE TIME' Tour next month in support of their forthcoming album, "=1", which will released on July 19th.
Prog icons Yes will also be on the tour that will get underway on August 14th in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live. They will wrap up the trek on September 8th in Scranton, PA at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain.
Last week, the band launched a music video for "Lazy Sod", the third single from the upcoming album. Frontman Ian Gillian shared the inspiration for the track in a recent interview with ROCKS Magazine.
He explained, "Recently, a young journalist asked me how many songs I had written in my life. I replied that the last time my assistant counted, twenty years ago, it was over 500.
"I felt quite accomplished until she pointed out Dolly Parton's 5,000 songs, calling me a lazy sod. I couldn't help but agree and wrote down the exchange in my notebook."
Watch the video and see the dates below:
=1 MORE TIME TOUR DATES
Aug. 14 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Aug. 15 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Event Center
Aug. 17 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 18 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater
Aug. 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Aug. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 22 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Aug. 23 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Aug. 28 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 30 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 31 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 1 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 3 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Sept. 4 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
Sept. 6 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sept. 7 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 8 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
