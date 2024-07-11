Canned Heat Nominated For 2024 Blues Blast Music Awards

(DDPS) Legendary Blues Rockers Canned Heat, whose first new album in fifteen years, Finyl Vinyl (Ruf Records) has received substantial praise from the press and achieved impressive positioning on rock and blues radio charts, have been nominated in the "Rock Blues" category for the 2024 Blues Blast Music Awards.

Fan Voting is open to the public on the Blues Blast website as of Monday, July 15. Anyone can vote one time only. Voting will end at Midnight CST on Saturday, August 31, 2024. Vote here.

"The current quartet cook with the same juice that founders Alan "Blind Owl" Wilson, Bob "The Bear" Hite and others imparted when they founded the group in Los Angeles almost 60 years ago. Rock steady and driving throughout, give a listen to "One Last Boogie," "Blind Owl," "Goin' to Heaven," "East/West Boogie," "A Hot Ole Time," "You're the One," "When You're 69," "Independence Day" and "There Goes That Train." CHICAGO BLUES GUIDE

"Enter the iconic Canned Heat: a band that's experienced its share of every single facet of the music-business-life, and just maybe, more than most. From monumental successes, devastating losses, years of perpetuate recording and touring (in the midst of revolving original members), into a now-modern-day resurgence that has not only thrown the band into a massive touring schedule- that most younger artists would easily tire from - but also back into the recording studio to capture their first collection of original material in seventeen years. On April 5, 2024, the band released Finyl Vinyl, a long-awaited recording resurgence where old and new fans across the world have joined in, participating in turning the band's new studio album into one of their biggest successes since their 1966 inception." GOLDMINE

