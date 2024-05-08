Big Head Todd And Ben Harper Lead Blues from the Top Music Festival Lineup

(DDPS) Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Eric Gales, Charlie Musselwhite, Canned Heat, Ally Venable Band, GA-20, Tommy Castro & Deanna Bogart, Taj Farrant, and Toronzo Cannon. The 22nd Annual Blues from the Top Music Festival is presented by the Grand County Blues Society, and takes place at the Rendezvous Event Center, 78821 US Highway 40, Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30.

Blues From The Top has earned a reputation for showcasing some of the best national talent in the business. Rendezvous Event Center at Hideaway Park, the home of Blues From The Top, is centrally located in downtown Winter Park, Colorado, making BFTT a truly one-of-a-kind event with amazing views of the Continental Divide.

The festival has grown since it's conception in 2003 and has evolved into a true music event, providing a welcoming atmosphere for all types of music fans. The event's producers, along with our volunteers and amazing ski-town community, create a utopia of great music and a great vibe for festival attendees.

Make it a Staycation... Come up Thursday, June 27 by 6pm for a special FREE concert at the Rendezvous Event Center featuring Dragondeer in downtown Winter Park. Music continues nightly throughout town over the weekend.

"For the last 14 years we've been coming to Blues From The Top. It's the best music festival in the Rocky Mountains." - Jamie Caffrey.

