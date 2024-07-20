Joe Bonamassa And Train Team Up For 'Hold On Loosely'

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa and Train are excited to announce the release of their new single, a powerful cover of 38 Special's classic hit "Hold On Loosely." This electrifying collaboration is the result of a shared passion for music and mutual admiration between the two artists. Train frontman Pat Monahan's distinctive vocals harmonize perfectly with Joe's masterful guitar riffs, breathing new life into the iconic song.

The collaboration came about organically, as both Joe and Pat were eager to work together. Joe's exceptional guitar skills and Pat's renowned vocal talent blend seamlessly in this track, delivering a fresh yet faithful rendition of "Hold On Loosely."

Reflecting on the project, Pat Monahan shared, "I've been a fan of Joe's for a long time. He's an incredible guitar player, and from my little bit of time with him, I can say he's a great human. That, along with my love for 38 Special, this was a great project to be a part of. Thanks for thinking of me, Joe. Hope I did it justice."

This collaboration also highlights the artists' connection through their successful music festival cruises with Sixthman-Pat's "Sail Across the Sun" and Joe's "Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea"-further solidifying their bond and mutual respect in the music industry.

