(Noble) Joe Bonamassa and Train are excited to announce the release of their new single, a powerful cover of 38 Special's classic hit "Hold On Loosely." This electrifying collaboration is the result of a shared passion for music and mutual admiration between the two artists. Train frontman Pat Monahan's distinctive vocals harmonize perfectly with Joe's masterful guitar riffs, breathing new life into the iconic song.
The collaboration came about organically, as both Joe and Pat were eager to work together. Joe's exceptional guitar skills and Pat's renowned vocal talent blend seamlessly in this track, delivering a fresh yet faithful rendition of "Hold On Loosely."
Reflecting on the project, Pat Monahan shared, "I've been a fan of Joe's for a long time. He's an incredible guitar player, and from my little bit of time with him, I can say he's a great human. That, along with my love for 38 Special, this was a great project to be a part of. Thanks for thinking of me, Joe. Hope I did it justice."
This collaboration also highlights the artists' connection through their successful music festival cruises with Sixthman-Pat's "Sail Across the Sun" and Joe's "Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea"-further solidifying their bond and mutual respect in the music industry.
Joe Bonamassa Announces UK Arena Tour
Joe Bonamassa Delivers Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra
Cactus Recruits Joe Bonamassa & Billy Sheehan For 'Parchman Farm'
Joe Bonamassa Releases New Single 'If Heartaches Were Nickels'
Sammy Hagar Wants To Finish Unreleased Van Halen Recordings- Joe Bonamassa And Train Team Up For 'Hold On Loosely'- more
Foo Fighters Forced To Cut U.S. Tour Launch Short- Metallica, Ozzy, Van Halen Make RS 50 Worst Album Covers List- more
George Strait Is 'Three Drinks Behind'- Brett Young Delivers 'Goodnight Into Good Morning' -mgk Previews Jelly Roll Collaboration- more
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth
Sammy Hagar Wants To Finish Unreleased Van Halen Recordings
Joe Bonamassa And Train Team Up For 'Hold On Loosely'
Butcher Babies Part Ways With Singer Carla Harvey
Def Leppard Share Video Recap For First Shows Of Stadium Tour With Journey
alt. Reveal 'Conversations That Hurt'
Fleshgod Apocalypse Declare 'I Can Never Die' With New Video
'Everyone's On Dope' According To Crossbone Skully
Singled Out: Traffik's Devotion (I Just Wanna)