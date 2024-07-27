Fu Manchu Postpone Tour Due To Injury

Fu Manchu have announced that they have been forced to postpone their planned West Coast headline tour next month after Scott Reeder broke his elbow, but they still plan to hit the road with Clutch and Rival Sons this fall.

The band shared, "Due to Scott Reeder's broken elbow, we are going to be rescheduling our August West Coast headline tour. Please hold on to your tickets because we are working to announce new dates as soon as possible.

They continued, "We will be able to do the September tour with Clutch and Rival Sons so we will see you for those. Thanks for your understanding and support of Fu Manchu."

The Two Headed Beast tour will feature Clutch performing their "Blast Tyrant" in its entirety, and Rival Sons playing their full "Great Western Valkyrie" album with Fu Manchu and Black Stone Cherry supporting the trek.

9/5 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

9/6 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort

9/7 Washington, DC The Anthem

9/8 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

9/10 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

9/12 Niagara Falls, ON OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

9/13 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

9/14 Bushkill, PA Berzerkus

9/15 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

9/17 Boston, MA House Of Blues

9/19 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

9/20 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

9/22 Fort Wayne, IN Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

9/24 La Vista, NE The Astro

9/26 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 2 Monroe

9/28 Green Bay, WI EPIC Event Center

9/29 Maplewood, MN Myth Live

10/1 Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom

10/2 Kansas City, MO The Uptown Theater

10/4 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

10/5 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/8 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

10/9 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

10/10 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

Related Stories

Fu Manchu Tribute Rush's Neil Peart With 'Working Man' Cover

News > Fu Manchu