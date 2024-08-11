StrateJacket Make 'Bad Start' With New Video

Northern Californian alt-rock trio StrateJacket have revealed the official video for their new single "Bad Start," which is the title track for their forthcoming debut album that hits stores on October 11, 2024.

Reybee shared these details: The single was originally featured on EA Sports' NHL24 Soundtrack in tandem with NHL24's Playlist last year. Lyrically embracing the misguided efforts of "being an idiot but meaning well," the band leans into this trope for the video, acting out and poking fun of the different school stereotypes that don't get along with each other.

Still in their early twenties, they slid back into their high school days playing different roles - the jock by Fabian Angel, vocals/bass and the nerd by Nate Mangold, drums, both struggle to understand the concept illustrated in the lyrics of "'a small brain + big heart + shut mouth = bad start.' With the help of their professor (Jackson Roemers, lead vocals/guitar), both Jock and Nerd overcome their differences by bonding over their shared interest of music.

"'Bad Start' is the first professionally done music video with the help of our amazing director Laisha Lizarraga," Angel says. "We had an amazing crew help us out with the music video, all their shared devotion on filmmaking allowed for an amazing music video to be made. We hope you guys all get a kick out of it."

