StrateJacket Share 'End Of Time' Lyric Video

(Reybee) StrateJacket are thrilled to share the lyric video for their propulsive recent single "End of Time". The lyric video comes on the heels of the band's debut album announcement (Bad Start out on October 11, 2024 via EDGEOUT).

Originally fashioned to showcase solos for each band member- Jackson Roemers (lead vocals/guitar, 24), Fabian Angel (vocals/bass, 23) and Nate Mangold (drums, 22) - to take their own solos, "End of Time" plays out like The Who's "My Generation," adding "Hey! Hey! Hey" refrains to the song.

Melodic Magazine lauds that the chant-ready fight song would "definitely" be the anthem for anyone getting ready to take charge, "As we get into this hasty, take-no-prisoners spirit, lead vocalist Roemers gives us lines like, 'If it happens again / It will happen tonight / It's a means to an end / Grab your pitchforks, we're going to fight.'"

The band's debut album Bad Start follows their newly released self-titled EP StrateJacket and features singles like the shout-at-the-heavens title track "Bad Start" (originally featured on EA Sports' NHL24 Soundtrack in tandem with NHL24's Playlist last year), the ultra-melodic "Be My Drug," and the new single "End of Time," all of which overflow with dark humor and contain the sort of electric energy that has hyper-charged the Bay Area's punk and alternative scenes for decades.

