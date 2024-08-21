Singled Out: Fred Hostetler's Reckless Independence

Fred Hostetler recently released his new single "Reckless Independence" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story: My follow-up to the 2024 album 'Rain Walking' is a romping good-natured autobiographical song in which I relate the condition that fostered a life-long musical sojourn and share only 0.5% of the experiences along the way. From my hometown of Goshen, Indiana to the ocean and the San Juan Islands of the Pacific Northwest, it is a 3 minute tongue-in-cheek synopsis of a musician's life. The Muse (the white fem figure in the video) oversees the journey from beginning to end.

The mid-tempo song itself has slide guitar and a bluesy bravado that reminds me of blues legend John Lee Hooker's great lyric from Boogie Chillun: I heard papa tell mama / Let that boy boogie-woogie / It's in him, and it gots to come out

Yes it's a laugh, but in a similar way, my own musical journey unfolded. For me "its gots to come out" encapsulates the expression 'reckless independence'. The phrase also seems to apply to goings-on in my home country this year, as the political season is full of drama and surprises. The US & UK appear to be finding their footing after being on the 'road to ruin' struggling to get back to the 'cool cool drive down the interstate'. I wish all you fellow travelers the best possible outcome on your own journey and traveling mercies to all.

So please give this little tune a listen: embrace your wild and free spirit, and let the world witness the beauty of your reckless independence. As Robert Bly wrote:

"To be wild is not to be crazy or psychotic. True wildness is a love of nature, a delight in silence, a voice free to say spontaneous things, and an exuberant curiosity in the face of the unknown."

As I am a little known indie singer songwriter here are some details about myself: He is an American musician, singer, songwriter and author from Goshen, Indiana

His style and songs: "Defiantly Left Of Centre Bluesy Americana Hybrids To Be Cherished" (Allan Harrison-UK)

He has worked with famous artists including Jeff Beck, Johnny Winters, Graham Parker, Billy Squier, The Knack

He was the manager, rhythm guitarist, and co-writer for the seminal southern California blues band Blue By Nature

He spent 15 years in an ashram in Tamil Nadu, India tasked with rural service activities, editing books, and temple duties.

He entertained in hospitals and senior living centers in Southern California with 'Fred's Folk and Blues Revival'

He draws inspiration from blues legends like Lightnin' Hopkins, Leadbelly, Mississippi John Hurt, Son House and Chicago blues greats.

His latest album release, "Rain Walking" brought him out of streaming obscurity.

He currently resides and performs on Whidbey Island in the Pacific Northwest where the island's natural beauty and artistic community contribute to his creative expression.

In summary, Fred Hostetler's cultural identity is a blend of blues, Americana, rock, and global influences. His music reflects a journey across genres and continents, making him a unique and multifaceted artist. (AI generated summary)

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

