Singled Out: Fred Hostetler's Where Is Bob Marley

Indie artist, singer songwriter Fred Hostetler just released his new album "Rain Walking", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Where Is Bob Marley." Here is the story:

Marley rocks on in this tribute to the legendary pop culture icon. Like a bright shooting star that appears in the sky, Bob Marley was seen by all and brought joy to many. This song is a modest offering of thanks to him.

I still marvel at how a strong thought becomes an idea that makes me pick up my guitar, and then somehow, a riff appears that leads me on into some phrases that turn into a lyric which ends up as a song. Is it some sort of magic? Bob Marley certainly had the magic. His songs "rose up from the 'mud" of Jamaican street life and "bloomed like a lotus flower", bringing people together and enchanting fans around the world. Invoking that magic in hopes people might come together, a folky, bluesy, rockish, reggae, genre-blurring song showed up as track 4 on the album Rain Walking... just as the major docudrama 'Bob Marley: One Love' was released.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Karen Lawrence & Blue by Nature's Bad Spell

News > Fred Hostetler