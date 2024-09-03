.

Last Song Eddie Van Halen Composed Previewed By Alex

Alex Van Halen has shared a short snippet to preview the song "Unfinished", which was the final song that he composed with his late brother and bandmate, guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.

As we previously reported, "Unfinished", will be included on the audiobook version of Alex's forthcoming autobiography, "Brothers", which was written with Ariel Levy and will be published by Harper Collins on October 22nd.

Van-Halen.com reported: "the audio book contains an unreleased song composed by Edward and Alex. Titled 'Unfinished,' it is the last piece of music they wrote together and can be heard as Alex narrates his story."

Alex had this to say about the book, "This is my tribute to my brother; my way of saying goodbye. Ed, I love you and miss you. When I see you again, I'm gonna kick your ass!"

