Alex Van Halen has shared a short snippet to preview the song "Unfinished", which was the final song that he composed with his late brother and bandmate, guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.
As we previously reported, "Unfinished", will be included on the audiobook version of Alex's forthcoming autobiography, "Brothers", which was written with Ariel Levy and will be published by Harper Collins on October 22nd.
Van-Halen.com reported: "the audio book contains an unreleased song composed by Edward and Alex. Titled 'Unfinished,' it is the last piece of music they wrote together and can be heard as Alex narrates his story."
Alex had this to say about the book, "This is my tribute to my brother; my way of saying goodbye. Ed, I love you and miss you. When I see you again, I'm gonna kick your ass!"
All-Eras Van Halen Fundraiser Show Announced
Edward Van Halen Tonechaser Book Arrives
Alex And Eddie Van Halen's Final Song To Be Part Of 'Brothers' Audiobook
Wolfgang Van Halen Addresses Claim That He Died
Last Song Eddie Van Halen Composed Previewed By Alex- Metallica Reveal Previously Unseen Cliff Burton Photos Via '(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth' Video- more
The Cure's Roger O'Donnell Was Diagnosed With Lymphoma- Historic Iron Maiden Venue Up For Emergency Sale- more
Brooke Eden Releases The New Theme Song For SEC Nation- Kenny Chesney Says Goodbye To Sun Goes Down Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field
What's Doing with System of a Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian? A Lot!
On The Record: Styx and Foreigner- Michael Hutchence- The Dalai Lama- More
The Avett Brothers: A Family Affair
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Last Song Eddie Van Halen Composed Previewed By Alex
Metallica Reveal Previously Unseen Cliff Burton Photos Via '(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth' Video
The Offspring and Pennywise Lead Punk In The Park San Diego Lineup
Tool, Alanis Morissette To Rock Lollapalooza South America 2025
Imagine Dragons Reveal Special Plans For North American Tour Finale
Oasis Sells Out Expanded UK Reunion Tour
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Launching All New Show For Winter Tour
Tony Iommi And Glenn Hughes Share New Digital Double A Side Single