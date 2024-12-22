Alex Van Halen 'Never Really Got To Say Goodbye' To Eddie

Alex Van Halen revealed in an a new interview that he "never really got to say goodbye" to his legendary brother and bandmate Eddie Van Halen because the iconic guitarist died at the height of the COVID lockdown.
The drummer did a rare on-camera interview from his home with Bringing It Back To The Beatles about his recently released memoir "Brothers". During the chat he shared, When Ed passed, it came at the height of COVID. We didn't really have the opportunity to get close enough and hold him while we were talking to him.
"He was behind a (screen) thing, or we were in a hazmat suit, or there had to be some distance because his immunity was down so low, God forbid one of us should end up spreading something to him. So, I never really got to say goodbye."
He continued, "When you have a career as long as us - a lifetime in music - in the back of your head you always think 'We're gonna sit on the top of a hill, we're gonna congratulate each other...' but we never got to do that."
During the interview Alex discusses how he originally played piano and Eddie played drums, and also revealed his last words to Eddie. Watch the interview below:
