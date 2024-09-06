Singled Out: Staytus' Can You Hear Me?

Staytus just released her brand new single "Can You Hear Me?", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track, which was produced by the legendary Sean Beavan, known for his work with Nine Inch Nails and David Bowie. Here is the story:
When the lyrics for my new single "Can You Hear Me?" just poured out of me in one intense session, I knew I had tapped into something raw and powerful. Before even stepping into the studio with producer Sean Beavan, I had the core of the song - the words that delve into the struggle with inner demons and the desperate need for connection in an often isolating world. To match the intensity of the lyrics, I created the instrumental stems using unconventional effects and textures, utilizing tools like Izotope Trash 2, Native Instruments Reaktor Twisted Tools, and Battery 4 to craft the glitchy, industrial-tinged soundscape.
Working with Sean, known for his influential work on Nine Inch Nails' The Downward Spiral was an incredible experience that pushed me to explore new creative territory. He encouraged me to go all out on the vocals, really capturing the emotion I was after.
The end result is a track that marks a significant evolution for me as an artist. "Can You Hear Me?" blends my industrial rock roots with fresh, experimental elements to create something both familiar and daringly new. The lyrics grapple with the contrast between outward appearances and inner turmoil, touching on concepts of personal demons, and the overwhelming desire to be seen and understood.
This single builds on the foundation laid by my 2022 debut Disease of the Mind and 2023's Wasteland of Broken Hearts, further cementing my reputation for crafting thought-provoking, emotionally charged music. Fans can expect to be pulled into a sonic dimension where Gen X-inspired angst is set to a hard-hitting electro-industrial nu metal soundtrack.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
