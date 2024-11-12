Video Premiere: Staytus' '68 Kill'

We are excited to premiere the new music video from Industrial electronic artist Staytus' brand new single "68 Kill", which was inspired by Matthew Gray Gubler's cult horror films and produced by Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle, Eagles of Death Metal, Puscifer).

"68 Kill" marks the launch of Staytus' new series of singles entitled "My Twisted Frames" that she says is "heavily inspired by the cult-classic horror films of actor Matthew Gray Gubler."

Staytus says that the new single "is a dark and defiant track that explores themes of reclaiming power and overcoming trauma. Working with renowned producer Matt McJunkins of A Perfect Circle I crafted a sonic landscape that matches the emotional intensity of the lyrics, creating an eerie anthem that reflects the unsettling yet empowering spirit of these films."

According to the track's official announcement, "68 Kill" reflects a woman who has faced dark moments and is now fighting back. Staytus sings about how she is no longer a victim and is taking back her power. Working alongside renowned producer Matt McJunkins of A Perfect Circle at Secret Hand Studios in Los Angeles, Staytus created an intense sound that matches her lyrics.

"Working with Matt was an incredible experience," says Staytus. "Matt brought so much depth to the production with his bass and synth work, creating a sonic landscape that perfectly matched the intensity of the song. His talent and energy really pushed me to elevate my own creativity and singing."

Staytus vulnerably shares her experiences with abuse using her bone-chilling lyrics, singing, "Bloody nose, black eye, you make me wanna die. Your manipulation was a form of masturbation. Call me spineless, call me useless, it doesn't change the fact you do this."

The video and cover art for Staytus's "68 Kill" is shot by distinguished photographer and There Is No Us frontman Jim Louvau. Louvau is known for his work with some of the biggest names in rock and roll and metal such as Metallica, KISS, Alice Cooper, and even Taylor Swift. He captures the essence of Staytus's new song with a theme of anger and resilience. The artwork features a Gorillaz-inspired "Tank Girl" look, symbolizing rebellion in the form of a warrioress. Witness the stunning results below!

Now that you have seen the video, Get To Know Staytus with antiMusic review editor Kevin Wierzbicki's exclusive interview here

