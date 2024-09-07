Steve Hill just released his new single "World's Gone Insane", which was recorded at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 and produced by 10X Grammy Winner Darrell Thorp. To celebrate we asked Steve to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Funny how thinking that the World's Gone Insane seems to be pretty normal these days. Fed left and right by opposite points of view filtered through algorithms makes it pretty hard to know what is true and what is false. You can easily get to the point where you ask yourself the song's chorus: "is the whole world gone insane or is it happening in my brain?"
I'm as addicted to social media as anybody else but I sometimes wish I could be like the hero in the song. This guy has had enough and decides to go off the grid, disconnected from any technology. Of course it's almost impossible to do and probably as insane as the alternative" says Steve Hill of his latest single, his heaviest track in almost twenty years. Hill also says of the track that it's the apex of what he's done as a one-man band, that he really pushed the limits of what he can do to be able to perform it, taking hours and hours of rehearsing over a five-month period to finally be able to record it live in the studio, playing everything you hear on the track at the same time.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Steven Hill Declares 'World Gone Insane' With New Video
Singled Out: Steve Hill's World's Gone Insane