Steve Hill Shares 'Devil's Handyman' Video

Steve Hill has released a music video for his new track "Devil's Handyman" Chipster sent over these details: Produced at Studio 606 in Los Angeles last January, the second single from Steve Hill's upcoming album The Devil's Handyman, is as dark and moody as can be.
Recorded live off the floor by the man called by Germany's Guitar Magazine "the most impressive one man band on the planet", it's hard to believe that what you're hearing is only one guy.
The song is about an all-too-common story in the world of rock and roll: addiction. The narrator is the dealer, talking to his clients, acting like a comforting friend at first and gradually taking control over his life. It starts with the line "Hey there buddy, good to see you again" and ends with "I'll be there until you start to lose your soul and fall apart"
The Video was directed by Mat Lucas and shot at Studio 606. The shooting of the performance where Steve is playing guitar and drums is the actual recording of the take that was used on the album, done on the first day of recording, January 8, 2024.
It is one of Steve Hill's best ever performance in over 25 years as a recording artist with 13 albums to his name. It features deep blues slide guitar over a Zeppelinesque heavy groove and vocals that echo as much Howlin Wolf as James Hetfield.
Singled Out: Steve Hill's World's Gone Insane
Steven Hill Declares 'World Gone Insane' With New Video
Oasis Expand North American Reunion Tour- AC/DC Mark 50th Anniversary Of First Performance With Bon Scott- Eagles Add Vegas Sphere Dates- more
Motley Crue Tease Announcement And Reveal Special Auction- Bruce Springsteen Expands 2025 Tour- Slayer Legend Kerry King Tour- more
Jason Aldean Unplugging For Special Benefit Concert For The Kids- Rascal Flatts Return For Life Is A Highway Tour- more
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road
AC/DC Mark 50th Anniversary Of First Performance With Bon Scott
Goose Tap War On Drugs, Dawes and More For Viva El Gonzo Festival
Oasis Expand North American Reunion Tour
Chiodos 'Illuminaudio' Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Repress
Steve Hill Shares 'Devil's Handyman' Video
The Offspring's Dexter Holland Jams With The Beach Boys
The Cure Reveal Special Halloween Plans
Stream Coheed and Cambria's New Song 'Blind Side Sonny'