Napoleon Share Cover Of Paramore's 'Misery Business'

Rising Toronto post-hardcore / alt-punk group, Napoleon, share a new cover of Paramore's smash hit, 'Misery Business', and frontman Jonathan Elmaleh has explained why the group took on the cover.

He shared, "Being a newer band just getting into touring, at every show we play there are definitely lots of people hearing about us for the first time, so we always try to have one song in the set that everyone will know and can sing along to.

"We've cycled through so many covers, but one that we keep coming back to is Misery Business. I feel like our version is really unique and has a ton of energy, so when we were recording Dear God we figured we'd give recording the cover a go and see how it comes out, and we're really stoked about how it did! We've been playing it most nights on the Dear God tour and it's been super fun!"

