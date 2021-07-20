Singled Out: Napoleon's I Better Run Feat Shane Todd (Silverstein)

Toronto rockers Napoleon recently released their new EP "Enemy Within" and to celebrate we asked Jon Elmaleh to tell us about the song "I Better Run" that features Silverstein's Shane Todd. Here is the story:
"I Better Run" was the first song that was written on Enemy Within, though it was actually written, and recorded way before the rest of the songs. We actually started writing that one in May 2019, and it was recorded in December of that year, in the same session as our 2020 single "Amends". The song took a while to write, and it went through a lot of changes from the time it was originally written. For example, in the original version the bridge was actually the outro, and there was no final chorus.
Of course having Shane from Silverstein sing on the song was very special for us as well, he is one of the most talented vocalists in the scene, and he gave an incredible performance on the track. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself below and learn more about the EP here
