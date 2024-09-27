.

Scorpions Celebrating 60th Anniversary With Las Vegas Residency

Bruce Henne | 09-27-2024
Scorpions Celebrating 60th Anniversary With Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2025 with exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the band's 60th anniversary. The new show follows the band's two previous sold-out residencies at the venue: Love at First Sting Las Vegas in 2024, and Sin City Nights in 2022.

"Scorpions - Coming Home to Las Vegas" 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency will kick off on February 27, 2025 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where they will be joined by guests Buckcherry.

"There couldn't be a better way than to start 2025 in Las Vegas with another residency at Planet Hollywood," says singer Klaus Meine, "come and celebrate with us our 60th Anniversary and catch a rockin' good time... we gonna sting yaaaa!!!"

Formed in Hanover, Germany by Rudolf Schenker in 1965, the Scorpions released their debut, "Lonesome Crow", in 1972, as the first of 19 studio albums; the band have reportedly sold more than 110 million records worldwide during their career.

View the residency schedule and get ticket details here.

Related Stories
Scorpions Celebrating 60th Anniversary With Las Vegas Residency

Scorpions Explain Accident That Derailed September Tour Dates

Scorpions' Matthias Jabs Needs Surgery Forcing Tour Dates Cancellations

Scorpions Gearing Up for Las Vegas Residency

Scorpions Frontman Klaus Meine Recovering From 'Complex Spinal Surgery'

News > Scorpions

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully- more

Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene- Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency- more

Day In Country

Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'- Craig Morgan Recruits By The Reeves Brothers For 'She Don't Want A Cowboy'- more

Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Live: Riot Fest 2024

Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road

Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska

Latest News

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully

Preview Coldplay's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance

Moody Blues' John Lodge Performs Days Of Future Passed U.S. Dates Revealed

Watch The Plot In You's 'Pretend' Video

Weezer Share 5 Previously Unrelease 'Blue Album' Era Tracks

Marilyn Manson Shares 'Sacrilegious' Video To Announce New Album

Schenker Open To Classic UFO Lineup Reunion

Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show