Scorpions Celebrating 60th Anniversary With Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2025 with exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the band's 60th anniversary. The new show follows the band's two previous sold-out residencies at the venue: Love at First Sting Las Vegas in 2024, and Sin City Nights in 2022.

"Scorpions - Coming Home to Las Vegas" 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency will kick off on February 27, 2025 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where they will be joined by guests Buckcherry.

"There couldn't be a better way than to start 2025 in Las Vegas with another residency at Planet Hollywood," says singer Klaus Meine, "come and celebrate with us our 60th Anniversary and catch a rockin' good time... we gonna sting yaaaa!!!"

Formed in Hanover, Germany by Rudolf Schenker in 1965, the Scorpions released their debut, "Lonesome Crow", in 1972, as the first of 19 studio albums; the band have reportedly sold more than 110 million records worldwide during their career.

View the residency schedule and get ticket details here.

Related Stories

Scorpions Explain Accident That Derailed September Tour Dates

Scorpions' Matthias Jabs Needs Surgery Forcing Tour Dates Cancellations

Scorpions Gearing Up for Las Vegas Residency

Scorpions Frontman Klaus Meine Recovering From 'Complex Spinal Surgery'

News > Scorpions

Share this article: