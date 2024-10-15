The Waymores GoFundMe Campaign Launched For Kira's Brain Surgeries

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Kira Waymore of the Atlanta-based honky tonk Americana duo The Waymores, who will be undergoing a two-part brain surgery this month and in November.

The campaign organizers, the duo's friend and publicist Wendy Brynford-Jones, shared on the campaign page, "This GoFundMe will go towards cost of living and out-of-pocket health expenses while The Waymores hit pause on their active touring schedule for Kira's brain surgery.

"If you know Kira, you know she is doing her best to advocate for herself with her insurance provider, as well as applying for grants but unfortunately, the recovery for this in depth surgery is very unpredictable. Your support of this campaign would allow Kira to dedicate 100% of her time to her health and recovery which will take five months and allow her to pay any out-of-pocket medical expenses which we already know will be a minimum of $15,000.

"For the last few years, Kira has pushed herself to continue touring through this disease which causes tremors and massive fatigue and unfortunately it has reached a point where she can no longer safely do that. It's never easy to ask for help but being an independent musician means that 5 months off of work is very scary. Musicians bring so much joy to the public and The Waymores have put a smile on so many faces with their shows and their songs. If you have the means to help, I know it will be beyond appreciated by two people that we appreciate so much."

At press time, $1726 of the $25,000 goal has been raised. Visit the page here to contribute

