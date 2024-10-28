Alice Cooper Adds Dates To Too Close For Comfort Tour

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper has announced that he has added eight new dates to his Too Close For Comfort Tour, which will now be hitting various markets beginning on New Year's Eve.
Cooper will be ending 2024 at The Bell Auditorium in Augusta, GA on December 31st and has added new dates across the southeast in Cherokee, Greensboro, Mobile, Orlando, Fort Myers, Clearwater and St. Augustine.
His social media shared, "Alice Cooper's Too Close For Comfort Tour continues with new 2025 tour dates taking over the East Coast this Winter. Sick Things can get first access to tickets and VIP packages beginning tomorrow, October 29th at 10 am local time with the password SICKTHINGS Tickets go on sale Halloween day. See you on the road!"
1.31 AUGUSTA, GA THE BELL AUDITORIUM
2.01 CHEROKEE, NC HARRAH'S CHEROKEE CASINO RESORT EVENT CENTER
2.02 GREENSBORO, NC STEVEN TANGER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
2.04 MOBILE, AL
SAENGER THEATRE
2.06 ORLANDO, FL HARD ROCK LIVE
2.07 FORT MYERS, FL
BARBARA B. MANN PERFORMING ARTS HALL
2.08 CLEARWATER, FL THE BAYCARE SOUND
2.11 ST AUGUSTINE, FL THE SAINT AUGUSTINE AMPHITHEATRE
Cathy Rankin Recruits Megadeth and Alice Cooper Stars For Neil Peart Tribute
Alice Cooper Pays Tribute To Jack Ponti
Alice Cooper, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Trivium To Rock Sonic Temple Festival
Sammy Hagar, Bret Michaels, Alice Cooper Lead A&E's New Rock Biography Episodes
Ghost Announce Their Biggest World Tour Ever- Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2025- Godsmack Tap P.O.D. and Drowning Pool For Spring Tour- more
Grateful Dead Cofounder Phil Lesh Dead At 84- Joe Walsh Cancels This Year's VetsAid Concert- As I Lay Dying Explain Pulled Album- more
Luke Combs, Eric Church's Concert For Carolina Raises Over $25.5 Million- Greensky Bluegrass Announce New Winter Tour Dates- more
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Alice Cooper Adds Dates To Too Close For Comfort Tour
Eddie Van Halen and Prince Guitars Lead New Auction
Ghost Announce Their Biggest World Tour Ever
Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2025
Godsmack Tap P.O.D. and Drowning Pool For Spring Tour
Watch Kings Of Mercia's 'Battle Scars' Video
Led Zeppelin In The Studio For LZ II Anniversary
Vanilla Fudge 'Where Is My Mind - The Atco Recordings 1967-1969' 9CD Box Set Released