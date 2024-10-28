Alice Cooper Adds Dates To Too Close For Comfort Tour

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper has announced that he has added eight new dates to his Too Close For Comfort Tour, which will now be hitting various markets beginning on New Year's Eve.

Cooper will be ending 2024 at The Bell Auditorium in Augusta, GA on December 31st and has added new dates across the southeast in Cherokee, Greensboro, Mobile, Orlando, Fort Myers, Clearwater and St. Augustine.

His social media shared, "Alice Cooper's Too Close For Comfort Tour continues with new 2025 tour dates taking over the East Coast this Winter. Sick Things can get first access to tickets and VIP packages beginning tomorrow, October 29th at 10 am local time with the password SICKTHINGS Tickets go on sale Halloween day. See you on the road!"

1.31 AUGUSTA, GA THE BELL AUDITORIUM

2.01 CHEROKEE, NC HARRAH'S CHEROKEE CASINO RESORT EVENT CENTER

2.02 GREENSBORO, NC STEVEN TANGER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

2.04 MOBILE, AL

SAENGER THEATRE

2.06 ORLANDO, FL HARD ROCK LIVE

2.07 FORT MYERS, FL

BARBARA B. MANN PERFORMING ARTS HALL

2.08 CLEARWATER, FL THE BAYCARE SOUND

2.11 ST AUGUSTINE, FL THE SAINT AUGUSTINE AMPHITHEATRE

