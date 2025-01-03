Alice Cooper Paid Tribute To Jack Ponti (2024 In Review)

Alice Cooper had a top 24 story of October 2024 when he paid tribute to iconic songwriter and producer Jack Ponti (born Giacomo Pontoriero), who passed away on October 7th at the age of 66.
Cooper shared via social media, "One of the great events at my life was dinner at Jack Ponti's house... complete with family, and a priest (who drunkenly told some of the best jokes). Ponti wrote effortless melody lines.
"He was such a pleasure to write with. They truly did break the mold with Jack. Jack and I wrote songs that are staples in our stage show. One of the great rock songwriters of all time. I'll miss his talent and his brand of insanity."
Ponti's songwriting credits include Cooper's songs "Hey Stoopid" and "Love's A Loaded Gun", as well as "Shot Through The Heart" for Bon Jovi, "The Kid Gone Wild" by Babylon A.D. among many others.
Jack got his start in the music business with the New Jersey band The Rest, which featured a young Jon Bon Jovi on vocals.
