Slash and Alice Cooper Get Animated For 'Freewheelin' Video

A brand new animated video has been released for the song "Freewheelin'" by Alice Cooper, his daughter Calico and Guns N' Roses icon Slash, a track from the Grammy nominated Children's music album "Sold Rock Revival".

Aside from Alice and Slash, the album features contributions from Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of Run-DMC and the project was spearheaded by Cooper who recorded with kids at his Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona.

The album is also historic as it marks the first time that Alice will earn a Grammy Award if it wins. He spoke about the irony of that with The Arizona Republic Would it not be the craziest thing for Alice Cooper to get a Grammy for children's music?

"But I get it. It was unique. It was something that came out of nowhere. And I think that that's what people look for. They go, 'Well, I never thought that that would ever happen, but good.'

"It would be like if Marilyn Manson won for the same thing. I'm gonna tell him, 'Make a kid's album next. And try not to kill all of them.'"

Cooper's Solid Rock provides free music, dance, arts, and vocational training programs for kids 12-20 in Phoenix, Mesa and (coming soon) Goodyear, Arizona.

