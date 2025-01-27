.

Orianthi Explain Why She Is Sitting Out Alice Cooper Tour Dates

Acclaimed guitarist Orianthi has taken to social media to explain the health issues that is forcing her to sit out dates on Alice Cooper's Too Close For Comfort Tour, with former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke filling in for her from January 31st through February 16th.

Orianthi had this to say, "I have a torn hamstring, hip and lower back issue which is very uncomfortable and unfortunate ...Getting the help I need here with the best doctors.

"I have been advised to not tour / travel. I love Alice and the band very much, but won't be able to do this short run with them this time .. I'm mending up ..Love you all"

