ZZ Top Guitarist Billy Gibbons Announces US Tour Dates

Bruce Henne | 10-31-2024
(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons has announced dates for an early 2025 solo tour. The month-long series - which is set to open with four shows at the Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu, HI in mid-January - will see Gibbons joined by BFGs featuring Mike Flanigin and Chris Layton.

The shows will the move to the US mainland for four nights at Blue Note Napa in Napa, CA before heading around the country and wrapping up in Bristol, TN on February 20.

Gibbons' latest solo album is 2021's "Hardware." Tickets go on sale Friday, November 1; get details and see the tour schedule here.

